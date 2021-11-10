Who is Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai’s husband Aseer Malik? Here’s everything about him and the PCB link

Malala Yousafzai ties knot with Aseer Malik at England home

Activist and youngest noble prize recipient Malala Yousafzi tied the knot with Pakistan-based Asser Malik in a close-knit ceremony in England’s Birmingham. Malala took to Twitter to announce her wedding. Originally from Pakistan, the 24-year-old human rights campaigner was shot by the Taliban when she was 15.

Malala shared images of her wedding and asked for the blessings of her social media family. “Today marks a precious day in my life,” Malala wrote. “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.” said her post. Malala, who looked ethereal in a pink ensemble.

As soon as she made the post, her Twitter was flooded with best wishes and expressions of goodwill. From politicians to artists, followers across the globe poured wishes. Actors Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Reese Witherspoon, as well as YouTuber Lilly Singh, were among the celebrities who wished her.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada congratulated, Malala and Asser wished then “a lifetime of happiness together.” Tim Cook, Apple CEO wished the newly-weds to begin their new life together. Several Pakistani stars also wished Malala and Asser.

Who is Aseer Malik?

According to Pakistani media, Malala’s husband is Asser Malik, the general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High-Performance Centre. He is also the owner of the Last Man Stands franchise in Pakistan. He was the Managing Director at MLK Management, a player management agency before joining Pakistan’s Cricket Board. Asser Malik is an Economics and Political Science graduate from the Lahore University of Management Sciences.

The couple first met two years back and since then have been in touch. They later decided to get married with the consent of their families. The couple was extremely private about their relationship. In an Instagram post on June 23, 2019, Asser shared a group photo of him along with Malala, former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis and others at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Yousafzai’s comments on marriage to an international fashion magazine had earlier stirred controversy. In an interview to fashion and lifestyle magazine in June, Yousafzai, now an Oxford graduate, said “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” she had said.