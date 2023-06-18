Who is Nisaba Godrej, the woman who bought bought Kama Sutra, Park Avenues: Know about her education, journey, net worth and more

Nisaba Godrej is a businesswoman who currently serves as the Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), a leading consumer goods company in India. She is the daughter of Adi Godrej, the Chairman of Godrej Group, one of India’s biggest conglomerates.

In this piece, we take a glance through Nisaba’s education, business journey, net worth and more.

Education

After completing her schooling, she got her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from The University of Pennsylvania and later pursued an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Journey

She began her career at Godrej Sara Lee as an Assistant Brand Manager and HR Manager during 2000-2001. Later, in 2008, she was appointed to the board of Godrej Agrovet. In 2017, Nisa was appointed as the Executive Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL). She further advanced to become the Managing Director of GCPL in 2020. Nisa is also an active board member of Teach for India.

Star Businesswoman

Before succeeding her father as the chairperson of the conglomerate’s consumer goods biz, she transformed a local brand that was mainly recognized for hair dye and soap into a global enterprise that sells a wide range of products, including insecticides, tissues, and deodorant.



As per Forbes, after joining the group in 2007, Nisaba was the brainchild behind the company’s revenue jump from $221 million to $1.5 billion, and its market capitalization surge from $700 million to $12 billion, a seventeen-fold increase.

The introduction of new products over the past five years has contributed to one-fifth of Godrej Consumer Products’ global expansion and over one-third of its domestic growth.

Net Worth

As of 2023, Nisaba Godrej’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 1200 crore as per StarsUnfolded, but her salary as the Chairperson of GCPL is not publicly disclosed. Despite her success, Nisaba is known for leading a simple lifestyle and maintaining a balance between her work and personal life.