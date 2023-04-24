Reliance Industries Limited is one of the largest conglomerates in India. The most successful section of Reliance Industries is its petrochemical business. Nikhil Meswani, who is behind making it a successful venture, is Mukesh Ambani’s relative. He joined the company in 1986 and was appointed whole-time Director. In July 1988, Nikhil Meswani was appointed as an executive director.

Who is Nikhil Meswani?

Nikhil Meswani is the son of Rasiklal Meswani – One of the founder directors of this multi-billion-dollar company. Hital Meswani, his elder brother is also an executive director at Reliance Industries.

Nikhil Meswani’s education

Nikhil Meswani went to Mumbai University for his graduation. He then went on to the University of Massachusetts in the United States to pursue his master’s in chemical engineering. After completing his studies, Nikhil Meswani came back to India and joined Reliance Industries.

Nikhil Meswani’s career

Nikhil Meswani began his career with Reliance as a project officer and worked hard to become an executive director. Responsible for the company’s growth and success over the years, Nikhil Meswani also took care of the massive refinery business between 1997 and 2005. That’s not all, he also manages the IPL cricket franchise Mumbai Indians, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani.

Nikhil Meswani can be credited for playing a major role in the company’s foray into the telecom sector. He also worked towards Reliance’s entry into the retail sector, which has grown rapidly.

Nikhil Meswani’s salary

In 2021-22, Nikhil Meswani earned Rs 24 crores. As per Forbes, Mukesh Ambani earns lesser than his relative Nikhil Meswani. The Reliance chairman has capped his salary at Rs 15 crore for over a decade now. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mukesh Ambani also decided to voluntarily forgo his earnings. As per Reliance documents, his salary was listed as ‘nil’. You read that right!

Nikhil Meswani’s philanthropic contributions

For the unversed, Nikhil Meswani is also involved in philanthropic activities. He is a trustee of the Reliance Foundation – The philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries. The foundation takes care of various social causes, including education, healthcare, and rural development.