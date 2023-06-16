scorecardresearch
Who is Nadir Godrej? He owns one-fifth share of the Godrej Group: Know about his journey and net worth

Nadir Godrej is the younger sibling of billionaire Adi Godrej and holds a one-fifth share in the assets of the Godrej Group.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Meet Nadir Godrej

Nadir Burjorji Godrej, an Indian chemical engineer and industrialist is the managing director and chairman of Godrej Industries. He also chairs the agri-business unit – Godrej Agrovet.

Nadir Godrej’s life and family

Nadir Godrej is the younger sibling of billionaire Adi Godrej and holds a one-fifth share in the assets of the Godrej Group. He was born to Burjorji and Jaiben Godrej. For the unversed, Burjorji was the nephew of Ardeshir Godrej – the founder of the Godrej group of industries.

The Godrej family is from the Parsi community and they settled in Mumbai for over two centuries. He is married to Dr Rati Godrej and they have three sons – Burjis (b. 1992), Sohrab (b. 1994), and Hormusji (b. 1996). They live in Mumbai.

Nadir Godrej’s career

The Godrej family controls the $5.2 billion (revenue) Godrej Group, a 126-year-old consumer-goods giant. Currently, Nadir Godrej serves as managing director of Godrej Industries and as chairman of Godrej Agrovet. He is also an independent director on the boards of several non-group companies. He was previously a non-executive director at Mahindra & Mahindra and the Tata group’s Indian Hotels.

Nadir Godrej’s education

After studying at IIT Bombay for a year, Nadir Godrej decided to join MIT to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. He did his Masters in Science from Stanford University. Nadir Godrej went to the Harvard Business School to get a degree in Master of Business Administration.

Nadir Godrej’s net worth

Nadir Godrej has an estimated net worth of $2.9 billion, Forbes reported.

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 08:30 IST

