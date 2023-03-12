Who is N Chandrasekaran, Ratan Tata’s main man? He earns Rs 109 crore; Know about his life, career, net worth & more

It has been an amazing journey for Natarajan Chandrasekaran – From being born into a family of farmers to becoming the chairman of the oldest and largest business house in the country, it seems like a made-up story. He started his career with TCS as an intern and then became Tata Sons Chairman.

N Chandrasekaran is known as Chandra in business and media circles. He assumed Tata Sons’ top office in 2017 amid a major boardroom turmoil that saw a bitter ouster of Cyrus Mistry.

Who is Natarajan Chandrasekaran? Know about his educational background

Born into an agricultural family in the village of Mohanur in Tamil Nadu in 1963, N Chandrasekaran was inclined towards computer programming since childhood.

After studying in a government school, he went to the Coimbatore Institute of Technology and has a bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences. He completed his Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirappalli.

Career

After completing his engineering, Natarajan Chandrasekaran decided to join TCS as an intern in 1987. Over the next two decades, he climbed the stairs of success. In September 2007, he was co-opted on the TCS board and named the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. With his hard work and determination, N Chandrasekaran become the CEO in October 2009. At the age of 46, he succeeded S. Ramadorai, becoming one of the youngest CEOs of the Tata group.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s Contributions

Under Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s guidance, Tata group has managed to score a consolidated profit of Rs 64,267 crore in 2022 from Rs 36,728 crore in 2017. Over the last 5 years, the Tata Group’s revenues grew to Rs 9.44 lakh crore from Rs 6.37 lakh crore in 2017, reported Fortune.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s Salary

N Chandrasekaran took home an annual salary package of Rs 65 crore in 2019. In 2021-2022, the Tata Group Chairman got a package of Rs 109 crore. With this, he became the highest-paid business executive in India.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s assets

In 2020, N Chandrasekaran bought a duplex flat in Mumbai’s Pedder Road luxury tower for Rs 98 crore. Spread over 6000 square feet, the rent of the flat was Rs 20 lakh per month.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s family

N Chandrasekaran’s wife is Lalitha and his son’s name is Pranav Chandrasekaran.