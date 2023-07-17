Who is Murli Dhar Gyanchandani, the owner of Ghadi detergent? Know about UP’s richest man lifestyle, net worth & more

The wealthiest man of Uttar Pradesh, Murli Dhar Gyanchandani is the owner of RSPL group which manufactures Ghadi detergent. He has a net worth of Rs 12000 crore and has successfully transformed a small family business into one of the fastest growing brands in the FMCG market.

The brothers Murli Dhar and Bimal Kumar Gyanchandani are based in Kanpur and have followed the footsteps of their father, Dayaldas Gyanchandan and expanded the consumer product business. Their father started the home-grown business on a small scale by making soaps out of glycerin.

Murli Dhar and Bimal Kumar Gyanchandani

Ghadi has secured the title of India’s second largest detergent brand, after Unilever’s wheel according to Forbes. It is a low priced detergent brand that is made by their flagship outlet, Rohit Surfactants. Ghari as a brand has about 20% market share and brings in the most profits for the group.

Also Read Meet St Xavier’s graduates Sagar and Binod, the brains behind Wow Momo: Here’s how they started from Rs 30000 & turned it into a multi-crore company

The business is headed by family members with Murli and Bimal looking at the daily operations and ensuring a steady functioning. The marketing of the brand is handled by Bimal’s son and Murli’s sons are also part of the company.

Manoj Gyanchandani, Murli’s elder son also looks after their dairy business and in 1995, he ventured into the shoe manufacturing business, and statred Leayan Global Private Limited that manufactures Red Chief shoes with an annual turnover worth crores.

Also Read From a beggar to a millionaire: Bharat Jain, world’s richest beggar, has a net worth of Rs 7.5 crores; here’s how

Murali Dhar has been mentioned on number 149 among India’s richest with a massive net worth of Rs 12000 crores which is a notable increase from last years’ Rs 9800 crores.