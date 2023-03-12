Who is Mohit Joshi, the new MD & CEO of Tech Mahindra? He earns Rs 9.5 lacs per day; Know about his life, career, net worth

Mohit Joshi, who resigned from Infosys after spending over two decades at the IT firm has been appointed as MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra. Appointed for a period of five years with effect from December 20, 2023, to December 18, 2028, Mohit Joshi is taking over as CP Gurnani and will be retiring on December 19, 2023.

Know about Mohit Joshi and his career

With an experience of over two decades in the Enterprise technology software & consulting space, Mohit Joshi has worked for the largest corporations– Infosys, ANZ Grindlays, and ABN Amro Bank. At Infosys, Mohit Joshi was heading the Global Financial Services & Healthcare, and Software businesses, which include Finacle (the banking platform) and the AI/Automation portfolio. In 2014, he was chosen as the Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

That’s not all, Mohit Joshi is also a Non-Executive Director at tech giant Aviva and he was also the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry).

Mohit Joshi’s education

Mohit Joshi did his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram and then he did his graduation in History from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University. After that, he went on to pursue MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi. He did Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century Program at Harvard Kennedy School in 2019.

Mohit’s Joshi’s life and family

Mohit has worked across the continents of Asia, America, and Europe. At present, he lives in the United Kingdom capital London with his wife and two daughters.

Mohit Joshi’s salary and net worth

In the year 2021, Mohit Joshi’s salary rose from Rs 15 crore to Rs 34 crore. As per Infosys filing, he received a compensation of Rs 34,89,95,497 (Rs 34.89 crore) in the year 2021-2022. If you would calculate, then he earns Rs 9.5 lacs per day. You read that right!