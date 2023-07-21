Who is Meghal Sheth? The CEO of Mars Wrigley India, the producers of Pedigree, Snickers and other popular brands

Meghal Sheth is known for his entrepreneurial mindset for driving value creation, along with his passion for people development. Meghal has over two decades of experience as a finance executive and has proven to be a successful C-level executive with many honors, awards, and accolades under his belt.

Early Life

Meghal finished his schooling from St. Xavier’s in Ahmedabad. After that he secured the first rank in Bachelor of Commerce from Gujarat University. He is a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with MBA in Finance from SPJIMR.

Professional Journey

After successfully completing his education, Meghal embarked on his professional journey at Hindustan Unilever as a management trainee. After wotking at HUL for over 14 years he joined Mars Wringley. He was extensively dedicated to perform leadership roles spanning across Asia, Middle East, Australia, LATAM and working out of India, Australia and Singapore locations during these years.

Mars, is over a century-old family-owned business driven by the belief that “the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.” Across its diverse and expanding portfolio of quality chocolates, gums, mints and fruity confections, food, and pet care products and services, US-based MARS employs 140,000+ dedicated associates across the world.

With almost $45 billion in annual sales, MARS produces some of the world’s best-loved brands including Galaxy, M&M’s, Snickers chocolates, pet food Pedigree, Royal Canin, and Whiskas.

In India, MARS operates Mars Wrigley, Mars Petcare and Mars Food business segments, manufacturing iconic brands across 5 manufacturing sites.

Lifestyle

Meghal has a net worth of Rs 15 crores.

Meghal Sheth with family

Embodying the mantra of ‘work hard, play hard,’ he places significant value on spending quality time with his family and friends. On weekends, Meghal enjoys savoring different cuisines and exploring new destinations. His passion for stock market investment spans over 25 years, a journey laden with lessons learned through both triumphs and losses.