Who is Mahesh Madhavan: The CEO of the largest privately held spirit company, Bacardi; know about his journey & lifestyle

Bacardi was founded in Cuba in 1862 and was known for its white rum. Over the years it has expanded into a brand consisting of 200 labels and brands. This family owned brand has been running successfully for seven generations, operating in more than 170 countries. In 2017, Mahesh Madhavan took the helm of the brand as the CEO, after two decades of growing the company across multiple continents.

Madhavan was born in Chennai, India. He completed his graduation from the Ramaiah Institute of Technology, with a degree in mechanical engineering, and in 1988, earned a post graduate diploma in management from SPJIMR.

Before joining Bacardi in 1997, he made warships for the navy as engineer. He joined International Distillers & Vintners (IDV) which he left to join Bacardi.

His broad knowledge about global markets and operations allowed him to look after the business across Asia, Middle East and Africa as the president, thereafter he was promoted as the Regional Head for Europe in Geneva until he succeeded Mike Dolan as CEO and took forward the Bacardi legacy.

At present, he is based in Hamilton, Bermuda and has been appointed to the board of directors of Capri Holdings Limited, a global fashion luxury group consisting of the brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors.

His net worth is reportedly $3.55 million as of 2023.

First published on: 22-07-2023 at 08:00 IST

