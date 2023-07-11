Who is Mahanaryaman Scindia, the Prince of Gwalior & Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son: Know about the royal entrepreneur who lives in a Rs 4000 crore palace

India’s timeless legacy is still upheld by the royal family members that have managed to keep it intact in the present-day India. With lineage dating way back to the princely states, knowing about these prince and princes is like looking at the stars but more like looking into the past (the light from the star takes millions of light years to travel to us, so next time you look up to the stars, know that you are looking into the past).

Same is the story of the royal family of Gwalior, where royalty and politics intertwine, a young prince emerges with a vision that transcends traditional expectations. We see a lot of royal family members joining politics to hold onto the power, but this is not the case of the prince we are going to unravel today.

Mahanaryaman Scindia, the son of renowned politician Jyotiraditya Scindia, has chosen a path less traveled, diverging from his family’s political legacy. Instead, he has embarked on an entrepreneurial journey, seeking to make his mark in the realm of agriculture. With a royal heritage and inherited billions, Mahanaryaman’s foray into the startup world with his agricultural venture, MyMandi, has captured attention and admiration alike. Let us delve into the story of this enterprising prince and explore his royal lineage, passion for music and food, as well as his remarkable assets and net worth.

A Royal Bloodline

Born into the illustrious Scindia dynasty, which traces its roots back to the rulers of Gwalior, Mahanaryaman Scindia carries the weight of a storied past. His father, Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent Union Minister and politician, has left a mark on Indian politics. However, Mahanaryaman, despite his royal pedigree, has chosen a different path, driven by a desire to create his own legacy outside the realm of politics.

Similar to his father Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mahaaryaman Scindia completed his early education at Doon School. He received his degree from GAIL University. After finishing his studies, he spent some time working for the Boston Consulting Group.

A look into Scindia dynasty

The Scindia dynasty, also known as the Shinde dynasty, was a Hindu Maratha ruling family that held dominion over the historic Gwalior State in central India. With their ancestral roots in the patil-ship of Kumberkerrab in the Wai district, the dynasty was established by Ranoji Scindia, who initially served as a humble personal servant to the Peshwa Bajirao I. Over time, the Scindia family ascended to great prominence and governed Gwalior until India gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Following the nation’s independence, Maharaja Jivajirao Scindia, the then ruler of Gwalior, acceded to the Government of India. Gwalior, along with several other princely states, underwent a process of consolidation and was eventually merged to form the new Indian state of Madhya Bharat. During this transition, Jiwajirao Scindia assumed the role of rajpramukh, serving as the appointed governor of the state from May 28, 1948, until October 31, 1956. It was on the latter date that Madhya Bharat was amalgamated into the state of Madhya Pradesh.

A Love for Music and Culture

Mahaaryaman Scindia enjoys both music and cuisine a lot. He established the Campbell Music Festival as a way to indulge his pastime. In a same vein, he also founded the cultural gathering known as Pravas. Participation in Campbell requires an entry fee of Rs. 75,000 per individual, and relocation requires a price of Rs. 2 lakh. As a true connoisseur of music and food, he has channeled his interests into two remarkable ventures.

The Entrepreneurial Vision

Inspired by his deep-rooted connection to the land and a desire to contribute to the agricultural sector, Mahanaryaman embarked on an entrepreneurial journey. In 2022, he co-founded MyMandi, an agricultural startup aimed at revolutionizing the industry. With a focus on innovation and modern practices, MyMandi has quickly gained recognition and currently generates a remarkable revenue of 1 crore.

The startup operates on a scalable business model, focusing on bulk purchasing. They procure large quantities of vegetables, which they then package and distribute to push-cart owners. Currently, their operations span across four cities: Jaipur, Nagpur, Gwalior, and Agra.

The company has achieved a monthly revenue of Rs 1 crore. However, they have set ambitious targets and aim to reach a monthly revenue of Rs 5 crore by the end of this year.

In July of the previous year, Fortune reported that the startup secured a funding round of Rs 4.2 crore.

Controversies

In the midst of his eventful journey, Mahanaryaman Scindia found himself in the spotlight when a photograph of him casually posing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral. While some critics questioned his demeanor, we view it as a display of a refreshing and chill demeanor rather than an act of disrespect.

Cricket and Philanthropy

Mahanaryaman’s influence reaches beyond the boundaries of his entrepreneurial endeavors. In April 2022, he assumed the role of Deputy Chairman of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA), further solidifying his dedication to sports. He unilaterally conceptualised and planned a 60-person peace initiative and conference using Track II diplomacy for high school students from Pakistan and Bangladesh to examine subcontinental relations and their effects on youth under the guise of this effort. He also has a strong passion for environmental sustainability. Additionally, he founded Koshish, an Indo-Pak peace initiative aimed at fostering harmony and understanding between the two nations. Through this initiative, he has organized conferences and peace initiatives involving high school students from Pakistan and Bangladesh, facilitating crucial discussions on subcontinental relations and their impact on youth.

A Palatial Abode and Vast Wealth

Residing in the opulent Jai Vilas Mahal, a palace with a breathtaking 400 rooms, Mahanaryaman Scindia is a living testament to the grandeur of his lineage. Nestled in the heart of Gwalior, this residence serves as a symbol of the Scindia family’s legacy and boasts an estimated value of a staggering Rs 4,000 crore. The crown jewel of the palace, the Durbar room, houses the world’s largest carpet, a testament to the rich heritage and taste of the Scindia dynasty. It is spread over 124771 square feet.

While the exact net worth of Mahanaryaman Scindia remains undisclosed, his family’s wealth and assets provide a glimpse into his affluent upbringing. According to his father Jyotiraditya Scindia’s election affidavit, their total assets amounted to a notable Rs 379 crore. This substantial fortune, combined with Mahanaryaman’s entrepreneurial pursuits and ventures, further strengthens his position as a prominent figure in both business and society.