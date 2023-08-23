Who is Khrisha Shah: Anil and Tina Ambani’s daughter-in-law who is also a social worker and co-founder of Dysco; know about her career, family, and net worth

The Ambanis have for years held the position of being the wealthiest family in the country and secured top ranks among the billionaires of the world. From the time of Dhirubhai Ambani to the present generation, this billionaire family has expanded their wealth to unimaginable amounts. And in 2022, a new member was welcomed to the family as Anmol Ambani, son of Anil Ambani tied the knot to Khrisha Shah, whom netizens often refer to as the most beautiful Ambani daughter-in-law.

About Khrisha Shah

Khrisha Shah is a social worker and entrepreneur. She was born and brought up in Mumbai and is the youngest child of Neelam and Nikunj Shah. She studied Social Policy and Development at the London School of Economics and holds a degree in Political Economics from the University of California. Her professional journey started with Accenture in UK, after which she moved back to India to become an entrepreneur.

Dysco, a social network firm with a focus on “Creative Collaboration, International Networking, and Community Building,” was founded by Khrisha. She started #Lovenotfea, a mental health campaign to raise awareness of issues with mental health amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to India Today reports, Nikunj Shah, Khrisha Shah’s late father, served as the chairman and managing director of Nikunj Enterprises. In Mumbai, he ran a prosperous business before passing away in 2021. In addition, Nikunj served as the director of SVS Aqua Technology, which made headlines in 2021 due to a manufacturing fire in Pune. His son Mishal took over the family company after his death.

Neelam Shah, Khrisha’s mother, is a fashion designer and partnered with her elder daughter Nriti in 2010 after being out of touch with the industry for 25 years as per India Today reports. She received her degree in fashion studies from Sophia College in Mumbai. She was a designer for an export company before she wed businessman Nikunj Shah. She devoted her time to taking care and raising her three children- Nriti, Khrisha, and Mishal.

Nriti, Khrisha’s older sister, is a fashion blogger. She created beauty, fashion, and travel-related content for her 90.1k Instagram followers.

Mishal, Khrisha’s older brother, manages his father’s business in addition to running a start-up. Khhrisha is the co-founder and CEO of a company called Dysco, of which Mishal serves as COO. Mishal serves as a director for his father’s business, Nikunj Group.

Khrisha Shah’s lavish wedding ceremony

On February 20, 2022, Khrisha Shah wed Jai Anmol Ambani, the oldest son of business tycoon Anil Ambani, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. Prior to their the wedding, in December 2021, the couple got engaged. The ceremony was a star-studded affair as the guest list included top names in the film industry and business world.

Khrisha Shah’s net worth

Khrisha Shah’s net worth, according to The Economic Times report, is estimated at Rs 3-4 crores.