Who is K Krithivasan, the new TCS CEO designate? Know about his life, hobbies, education, and salary

After a successful career of over 22 years with Tata Consultancy Services, Rajesh Gopinathan stepped down from the company to pursue other interests. The TCS Board, headed by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, appointed K Krithivasan as CEO designate. He will take charge as TCS’s new MD and CEO from September 15, 2023, said the IT firm.

K Krithivasan’s journey with TCS

At present, he is the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at TCS. In 1989, K Krithivasan joined TCS and has been a part of the company for over 34 years. He held various responsibilities and roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management, and sales.

K Krithivasan’s life and family

Born in 1965-1972 in Chennai, K Krithivasan was currently is in Tamil Nadu with his wife and children. He will now be moving to Mumbai as he takes on the position of CEO Designate. He likes running in his spare time and is an avid reader. Not many would know, but over the last 2-3 years, he has been taking an intensive Sanskrit course.

K Krithivasan’s education

The new TCS CEO has a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras. He then went to IIT Kanpur to pursue his Master’s degree in Industrial and Management Engineering. He also attended Harvard Business School.

K Krithivasan’s salary

K Krithivasan is one of the highest-paid employees. He received a salary of Rs 4.3 crore in 2018-19.