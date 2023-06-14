Who is Jaggi Vasudev? How he became Sadhguru & why Bollywood actors like R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn follows him

Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru is the founder and head of the Isha Foundation. Established in 1992, it operates an ashram and a yoga centre that helps in promoting educational and spiritual activities. Sadhguru has written Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy and Karma: A Yogi’s Guide to Crafting Your Destiny

Sadhguru’s initiatives

That’s not all, Sadhguru also advocates for protecting the environment and has led several initiatives like Rally for Rivers, Cauvery Calling, Project GreenHands (PGH), etc. He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2017 for his contributions to spirituality and humanitarian services.

Sadhguru’s early life

Born in a Telugu family, Jagadish Vasudev was the youngest of five children to B.V. Vasudev and Susheela Vasudev. Sadhguru’s father was an ophthalmologist at the Mysuru Railway Hospital. He married Vijikumari in 1984 and have a child together. His wife passed away in January 1997 and their daughter Radhe married Indian classical vocalist Sandeep Narayan in 2014.

Sadhguru’s education

After completing his formal education, Sadhguru enrolled himself at the University of Mysore. He studied English literature. He soon started a business.

Sadhguru’s career

Vasudev built his poultry farm in Mysore. Since it required minimal attention, Vasudev would spend his time writing poetry. Even when his business grew, his family opposed his decision to work with poultry. This pushed him to try his hands in the construction industry and he joined Buildaids. After several spiritual experiences, he decided to shut his business and began traveling and teaching yoga. He taught his first yoga class in 1983 in Mysore.

Sadhguru’s car collection

Sadhguru owns several cars and bikes – Mercedes–Benz G-Class G 63 AMG, 1000PS Toyota Scion, Ducati Multistrada 1260, and Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled.

Sadhguru’s Relationship with Bollywood Actors

Recently, R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and other Bollywood actors supported Sadhguru’s ‘Save Soil’ movement. He is often seen imparting knowledge to famous personalities and influencers.