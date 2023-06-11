Who is Guruji and why is he so famous? Here’s the story behind Jacqueline Fernandez and Rishi Kapoor’s spiritual Guru

It is believed that Guru Ji Chattarpur Wale was Lord Shiva’s incarnate. Also known as Dugri Wale Guruji or Shukrana Guruji, his real name is Nirmal Singhji Maharaj. Born on July 7, 1952, in Punjab’s Dugri village, Guruji is followed by celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Hema Malini, and the Kapoor family of Bollywood.

Shukrana Guruji’s early life

Guruji left his home in 1975. He started working with the Punjab School education board as a clerical assistant in 1983. As per Guruji’s official website, by the age of eight, he had full control over all his desires.

He devoted all his time to meditation. He would live with his acquaintances and help them and then suddenly disappear for days. Soon, the news of his powers spread across Punjab. Initially, his father thought that he was just pretending to be a Godman, however, it soon changed.

Shukrana Guruji’s education

Guruji went to school at the Dugri primary school and Government High School. He went to College at Malerkotla for his graduation. He is a double MA in English and Economics. He studied only to keep his father happy and his heart always pulled him towards spirituality.

Guruji’s Mandir

Guruji stayed in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Delhi, and Mumbai, before finally settling down in a house in Jalandhar. During the 90s’, Guruji also made the Shiv Mandir in the Bhatti Mines area in Chattarpur, known to his devotees as the Bada Mandir. It now houses his Samadhi. It is believed that the tea and langar prasad served at Guruji’s satsang have his special divine blessings.

Guruji took Maha Samadhi in May 2007.

Guruji’s connection with famous celebrities

Many celebrities like the late actor Rishi Kapoor and political leader Amrik Singh have done Guruji’s satsangs at their homes. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez also visited the Shiv Temple established by Guruji in Delhi.