Who is Gopal Asthana, the new Tata CliQ CEO who was an ex Nykaa employee

Gopal Asthana has expertise in areas related to strategic buying, merchandising planning, assessing fashion trends, budget management, and forecasting.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Gopal Asthana, CEO TATA CliQ

Tata CliQ, the luxury fashion brand of Tata Group recently appointed their new CEO Gopal Asthana, who previously worked with top companies like Nykaa as C-level executives.

Gopal Asthana’s education

Gopal Asthana completed his Bachelors degree in engineering from Government Engineering College in Jabalpur and later joined Indian Business School to study Business administration and management.

Gopal Asthana’s career

He joined fashion brand Shopper’s Stop as the Category Head in 1998 and after serving for 21 long years he left as the Executive Vice President, Chief and was based in Mumbai.

In 2019, he joined Nykaa Fashion as the Chief Business Officer and after working for 3 years he left.

Who is Dilip Piramal: Man behind India’s biggest luggage manufacturing brand VIP; know about his net worth & relationship with the Ambanis

The CEO has expertise in areas related to strategic buying, merchandising planning, assessing fashion trends, budget management, and forecasting.

Asthana has over two decades of experience in fashion and retail sector, and joined Tata CliQ, one of the biggest online brands selling luxury products that also include foreign brands like Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Ray Ban, Yves Saint Laurent, Dyson, and Tissot, all billion dollar businesses and luxury brands.

The portal operates under Tata Digital which is the umbrella company, with other brands like Croma, Big Basket, Tata Neu, and more, creating a multi-billion dollar company.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 08:00 IST

