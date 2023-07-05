In the enchanting land of Rajasthan, where history weaves itself into the fabric of everyday life, a remarkable figure emerges, embodying the grace and strength of a bygone era. Diya Kumari, the Indian princess, politician, socialite, and philanthropist, carries with her the legacy of her illustrious lineage as the granddaughter of the last ruling Maharaja of Jaipur, Man Singh II. Her captivating journey from royal blood to the bustling world of politics and beyond has captivated hearts and minds, making her a true icon of modern India.

Biological mother of the current Maharaja of Jaipur, Padmanabn Singh, she remains in the spotlight for her bold comments.

Last year, the princess openly claimed that Taj Mahal was built on her family’s land and Shah Jahan captured it. She is also a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party and a MP from Rajsamand.

Here’s the story of Royal real life Princess Diya Kumari’s life:

Early Life

Kumari was born on 30 January 1971 to Bhawani Singh, a decorated Indian Army officer and hotelier, and Padmini Devi, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Diya Kumari’s destiny was intricately entwined with the legacy of her forefathers. However, she recalls a childhood far from the gilded halls of palaces, for her father’s army posting in Delhi meant a life of modesty and camaraderie. Little Diya lived and played amidst the children of army officers, blissfully unaware of her royal lineage. In a heartfelt column penned for a prominent Hindi daily in Jaipur, she reminisces, “I was groomed as a disciplined child and was never pampered. I never thought that I came from royal stock or was a special person.”

With each passing year, Diya Kumari’s journey unveiled new horizons. Her education took her across prestigious institutions, from Modern School in New Delhi to G.D. Somani Memorial School in Mumbai and finally to the hallowed halls of Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ Public School in Jaipur. Fueling her passion for the arts, she pursued a Fine Arts Decorative Painting Diploma from the esteemed Parsons Art and Design School in London, enhancing her creative spirit and refined aesthetic sense.

Married a commoner

Love, as it often does, found its way into Diya Kumari’s life. On a memorable day, August 6, 1997, she publicly exchanged vows with a commoner Narendra Singh Rajawat, a chartered accountant who also dabbled in the realm of construction. Their union proved that love knows no boundaries, transcending societal expectations and capturing the essence of a true partnership.

The couple, bound by love and ambition, embarked on an incredible journey together. Three beautiful children were born into their world, each carrying a legacy of their own. Their eldest son, Padmanabh Singh, emerged as the embodiment of regal lineage and sporting prowess. As the titular Maharajah of Jaipur, Padmanabh has made his mark in the world of polo, his talent unmatched and his passion unrivaled. At a tender age, fate beckoned him closer to the throne, as Bhawani Singh, Diya Kumari’s father, formally adopted him on November 22, 2002, proclaiming him the heir apparent to the majestic realm of Jaipur. Thus, the burden of history and the splendor of a dynasty passed onto the young prince’s shoulders.

In the wake of Bhawani Singh’s untimely demise in 2011, Diya Kumari assumed the mantle of responsibility, guiding the royal family’s affairs in the stead of her adolescent son. With a grace befitting a princess, she became the steadfast protector of a heritage that spanned generations. Leading by example, Diya Kumari embraced her role as a matriarch and guardian, defying societal norms and carving her own path.

But her journey did not end there. Diya Kumari’s indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to social causes led her to establish the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation (PDKF). A renowned feminist in her own right, her daughter, Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur, wholeheartedly embraced the cause and serves as the foundation’s general secretary. Together, they champion initiatives that empower women, uplift the marginalized, and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan.

Political career

Kumari joined Bharatiya Janata Party on 10 September 2013. Surrounded by a massive crowd of two lakh people, she made her entry in the presence of personalities such as the then Gujarat Chief Minister, Narendra Modi, BJP President Rajnath Singh, and Vasundhara Raje, during a grand rally in Jaipur. This marked the beginning of her political journey. Kumari contested the 2013 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election as a BJP candidate from Sawai Madhopur, successfully securing a position as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Her dedication and charisma didn’t stop there, as in 2019, she achieved another milestone by being elected as a Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha from Rajsamand.

Net worth

Regarding the royal family’s wealth, the Maharaja of the dynasty, Padmanabh Singh, currently 23 years old, commands a remarkable fortune ranging from $697 million to $855 million, according to Business Insider. Although it is difficult to estimate the entire wealth of a royal family, sources such as The Times of India suggest that their total value reaches an astonishing $2.8 billion.

Assets

As custodians of a rich heritage, the royal family possesses an array of assets, but none are more captivating than their core properties, many of which have been proudly passed down through generations. One notable example is the Rambagh Palace, situated approximately 8 kilometers outside the vibrant streets of Jaipur. Originally established in 1835 as a modest garden cottage for Prince Ram Singh II’s wet nurse, this property gradually expanded over the years and transformed into a magnificent palace in the early 20th century. Today, it serves as the family’s primary residence and is managed by The Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, who have diligently preserved, curated, and enhanced the property, elevating it to the status of one of India’s finest 5-star hotels. Another prestigious property associated with the family is the Rajmahal Palace, a place that resonates with historical significance and elegance.

When it comes to luxury vehicles, one can’t help but admire Maharani Gayatri Devi’s remarkable 1937 Bentley 4.25-litre MX Series. Though it has not made a public appearance in recent years, its legacy lives on as a symbol of opulence and grace, representing the royal family’s refined taste.

In a world that craves authenticity and substance, Diya Kumari stands tall as a beacon of inspiration. Her regal blood flows not just in her veins but also in her spirit, and her endeavors resonate with the heartbeat of a nation. She is not merely a princess; she is a force to be reckoned with, a custodian of tradition, and a testament to the power of a woman who defies expectations.