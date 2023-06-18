Dinesh Khara, the Chairman of India’s biggest government bank State Bank of India (SBI) took home Rs 37 lakh in the fiscal year 2022-2023. As per the bank’s annual report, this was a clear 7.5 percent jump from the previous year.

Dinesh Khara’s education

Dinesh Khara pursued his postgraduate degree in Commerce from the Delhi School of Economics. He then completed his MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, which is a part of the prestigious Delhi University (DU).

Dinesh Khara’s career

In 1984, Dinesh Khara joined the bank as a probationary officer and in October 2020, he took over as the bank chairman. Previously, he has served as MD of the bank in charge of global banking and SBI subsidiaries, among others.

Dinesh Khara’s salary

Dinesh Khara’s salary included Rs 27 lakh basic pay and Rs 9.99 lakh dearness allowance. In 2022 he earned Rs 34.42 lakh annual salary, 13.4 percent higher than what his predecessor Rajnish Kumar drew during FY21. While Dinesh Khare’s salary was Rs 37 lakh annually, HDFC Bank MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan had a total compensation of around Rs 6.51 crore.