Who is Dilip Piramal: Man behind India’s biggest luggage manufacturing brand VIP; know about his net worth & relationship with the Ambanis

A brand that has been a travel partner of Indians for decades, VIP Industries is headed by Indian businessman, Dilip Piramal. Hailing from a family of billionaires, his access to the family business would have come without any obstacles but he decided to start his own venture when he began VIP, which is now India’s largest luggage manufacturer. His brother Ajay Piramal is the head of Piramal Group and his nephew is married to Isha Ambani, daughter of the richest man of India, Mukesh Ambani.

Early Life

Dilip Piramal was born un Mumbai, on November 2, 1949 to a wealthy family. The middle child of the Piramal family, Dilip pursued his degree in Bachelor of Commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in 1970.

Career

He initially joined the family business, working as the Director of Morarjee Mills in 1970. Later he was also appointed as the Director of Blow Plast, which is the parent company of VIP. He stepped down from his position at the family business as his brothers took over, and he took the helm of Blow Plast or VIP as we now call it.

Dilip Piramal took the business greater heights from making it the largest luggage manufacturer in the country to opening several popular brands under his company – Carlton, Caprese, Aristocrat, Skybags, and Alfa – all of which are extremely popular in India and rule the market.

Dilip was the mastermind behind introducing the four-wheel luggage bag technology in India, which was first used in his brand Skybags.

VIP Industries, which began from a small mill in Nasik, has now developed into a company worth Rs 6368 crore with 8000 retail stories and retailers in 50 countries.