Who is Byju’s co-founder Divya Gokulnath? India’s richest woman entrepreneur with a net worth of Rs 4,550 crore

Divya Gokulnath, the co-founder and director of Byju’s, an educational technology company founded in 2012 in Bangalore, has had a humble beginning. Born in a middle-class in Bengaluru, Divya Gokuknath started out as a teacher at Byju’s when the company was just an offline outfit. She worked hard to learn technology and then mix it with education.

Byju’s at present has a market valuation of $23 billion, more than what its sales were in FY22. As per LiveMint, its valuation increased steadily by 36% over the previous eight months.

Divya Gokulnath’s net worth

As per the Kotak Hurun survey, Divya Gokulnath is one of India’s richest female startup entrepreneurs with a net worth of Rs 4,550 crore.

Divya Gokulnath’s education

Divya Gokulnath attended Frank Anthony Public School and then she went to the RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru for her graduation. Soon after graduating in 2007, she met an educator named Byju Raveendran. The two got married after dating each other.

Divya Gokulnath’s career

In 2008, Divya Gokulnath started teaching. She was 21 then. In 2011, she, along with her husband created the online education platform Byju’s. She has also appeared in videos as a teacher. That’s not all, she was in charge of user experience, content, and brand marketing during the COVID-19 lockdown in India.

In March 2022, she was selected to serve as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s EdTech Taskforce leader.