Who is Arvind Krishna, the CEO of IBM, an IITian whose salary will blow your mind

Know about Arvind Krishna’s life, education, career and more.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Arvind Krishna, an Indian-American was appointed as the Chairman and CEO of leading multinational technology corporation IBM since April, 2020. Krishna joined IBM in 1990 at the Thomas J. Watson Research Centre and has held important positions in the company over the years.

Arvind Krishna was born in a Telegu family in West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh. He is a distinguished alumni of IIT Kanpur where he studied B. Tech. After completing his bachelor he moved to United States where he got his PhD degree from University of Illinois in electrical engineering, soon after which he joined IBM. Along with these he has co-authored 15 patents and edited IEEE and ACM journals, and has published extensively in technical journals.

On being promoted as the CEO and Chairman he said in a press statement by the company, “I am thrilled and humbled to be elected as the next Chief Executive Officer of IBM, and appreciate the confidence that Ginni and the Board have placed in me.”

IBM is a big name in the industry and Arvind’s vision has given the company its largest acquisition in years, he was credited by the company as the “principal architect” of the Red Hat Acquisition worth $34 billion acquisition that was completed last July. is said to be IBM’s largest acquisition yet in its long history. This brilliant technologist has taken IBM to its greatest highest with the introduction of artificial intelligence, cloud quantum computing, and blockchain technology.

Arvind Krishna meeting Joe Biden, via Twitter

He secured a place among the leaders of other multinational corporations like Sundar Picha, Satya Nadella and Shantanu Narayen. His work and contribution to the company also gave him the tag of “Most Influential Executive” of the year in 2021 by CRN.

The IBM CEO has an estimated net worth at least  $41.9 Million dollars as of 2023. Krishna owns over 22,717 units of IBM worth $38,110,016. His base salary in the year 2022 was at $1.5 million and an additional $8.9 million from stocks.

Arvind Krishna is undoubtedly one of the wealthiest and most successful Indians who has taken over the tech industry.

First published on: 02-07-2023 at 09:00 IST

