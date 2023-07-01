Who is Amrapali Gan, the CEO of Only Fans, who is breaking stereotypes and taking over a billion dollar business

Amrapali Ami Gan took over the leading adult subscription platform “Only Fans” as the CEO in December 2021. This 37-year-old Mumbai-based CEO joined the company as a chief marketing and communications officer and within a year was promoted after founder Tim Stokely left the company.

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans undoubtedly became popular for its adult content and attracted millions of creators providing them a platform to create and help grow this London based firm into a billion dollar global business. The platform has over 180 million registered users with more than 3 million creators. According to the CEO, the massive migration of creators and fans to the platform has helped it reach in over 100 countries.

Amrapali Gan and her dog Foxx (Source: Instagram)

Gan was born in Mumbai and grew up in Virginia as an only child. She pursued a bachelor’s degree in public relations and organizational communication from California State University. She later finished an online certificate course on entrepreneurship from Harvard Business School. Before joining OnlyFans, she worked as a consultant with the Arcade Agency. She was also the Vice President, Marketing and Publicity at Cannabis Cafe for a year. Gan’s promotion as the CEO was a surprise given the short time she had spent at the firm but her vision and contribution the company was groundbreaking.

Amrapali was on the list of TIMES 100 NEXT in the year 2022. In her exclusive interview with TIME she talked about working in tech, an industry run by men and to take the helm of this business, “I’ve been passionate about getting to know our community and getting to see how the business has been a disruptor for the creative economy and the adult entertainment industry.”

TIMES 100 NEXT in the year 2022 (Source: Instagram)

Calling OnlyFans, “a platform truly before its time” Gan speaks about the diversity of content that it offers and how it has helped creators connect with their community and fans. The liberal platform policies allows creators to create adult content that can be only accessed with a subscription, apart from that there are also celebrities like Cardi B, Whitney Cummings who create a variety of content providing an insight into their lives behind the scenes.

Gan and Whitney Cummings (Source: Instagram)

Ami herself has an account on OnlyFans where she posts about her dog Foxx, snippets from her daily life, interviews, events, her likes dislikes. She also talks about her passion for a healthy body- with videos of rock climbing, pilates.

At present the evaluation of the company is at a billion dollar and Amrapali’s vision is to expand it more and breaking stereotypes associated with the platform as she says in an interview with GQ Magazine in 2022, “Ultimately people want to have jobs and do things that they’re passionate about, whether that’s cooking, or cooking naked, which is a real account you can follow.”

Amrapali at CANNES Film Festival 2023 (Source: Instagram)

Amrapali is currently based in Miami, Florida and continues to lead the company, interact with creators and make it more relatable to the consumers.