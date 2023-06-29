scorecardresearch
Who are Rajesh & Rahulkumar Aggarwal, the Indian businessmen who bought apartments worth Rs 109 crore in Mumbai; Check pics

Kandoi Fabrics’ directors buy two flats in SoBo luxe project for Rs 109 crore.

Written by FE Lifestyle
A look at the lavish property owned by Rajesh Aggarwal & Rahulkumar Aggarwal. Representational image

In yet another big property transaction, Rajesh Vijaykumar Aggarwal and Rahulkumar Niranjankumar Aggarwal, the directors of Kandoi Fabrics Pvt Ltd, a manufacturer of packaging fabrics and bags, have bought two sea-facing houses in Macrotech Developers’ luxury project Lodha Malabar project in Malabar Hill for a sum of Rs 109 crore.

About the apartments:

Located on Walkeshwar Road, the houses were purchased on June 1, 2023, from Macrotech Developers for Rs 54.26 crore for each apartment, Moneycontrol reported. 

The apartment purchased by Rajesh Vijaykumar Aggarwal is located on the 11th floor and he paid a stamp duty of Rs 3.25 crore for the luxurious property that is spread over 4,643 square feet. Another identical unit bought by Rahul Kumar Niranjan Kumar Agarwal is located on the 12th floor.

As per the same report, Kandoi Fabrics Pvt Ltd had spent Rs 217 crore to buy the apartments located on the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth floors.

Other business tycoons who bought luxurious houses:

Earlier this year, JP Taparia, the founder of Famy Care, purchased a luxurious sea-facing triplex apartment, on the 26th, 27th, and 28th floor for Rs 369 crore in Lodha Malabar, The Economics Times report mentioned. He paid a stamp duty of Rs 19.07 crore for the 27,160 square feet property.

Madhav Goel, the director of Tufropes, also purchased a lavish flat in Lodha Group’s upcoming ultra-premium residential project. As per The Economic Times, he spent Rs 121 crore for the 9,546 square feet sea-facing apartment. Madhav Goel paid a stamp duty of Rs 7.26 crore.

Among other top real-estate tycoons, Radhakishan Damani’s family made a massive investment of Rs 1238 crore to purchase 28 premium apartments in Mumbai’s Three Sixty West. BK Goenka, Welspun Group chairman also invested in a penthouse worth Rs 240 crore in the same luxury project.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 08:30 IST

