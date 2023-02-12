Home bars, also known as wet bars, are for those who prefer to enjoy their drinks from the comfort of their home. These are cozy corners, where friends can sit and mull over long conversations. A swanky bar, designed to be stylish yet comfortable becomes the favourite corner of the house. But it is always what’s inside that bar, that counts. A set of glasses, that go with different drinks are a must-have. You must also keep a variety of whisky, beer, rum, and vodka not just for yourself, but to cater to the varied taste preferences of your guests. Let’s help you in choosing some of the best from the category so that your bar is well-stocked with all the essentials.

Whisky

Best Scotch you should try

Whisky has its own distinct flavour and does well as cocktails too. You can choose between Bourbon, Scotch, Tennessee, Rye, Japanese, or Irish ones that are usually liked by most. While McDowell’s No 1 whiskey sells pretty well in India, there are single malt lovers too. Distilled from malted barley, single malts are the preferred choice for whisky lovers. GianChand Single Malt Whisky, from DeVANS Modern Breweries Ltd, is being hailed by whisky critic Jim Murray as one of the finest in India. It has a unique taste of pineapple drop candy sweetness and a backbone of vanilla and barley. A bottle in your bar will go a long way in having a great option when you are confused as to what to drink.

Rum

Rum is made by fermenting and distilling sugarcane juice or molasses and the resultant clear liquid is then aged in oak barrels. Normally there are two types of Rum- white and dark, and one must have both in their bar cabinet. Light or white rum goes as a base with mojitos, pina coladas, mai tais, daiquiris etc. Bacardi Superior White Rum is a great option here. Old Monk is another favorite in India that has earned its rightful place amongst rum lovers. This dark rum is stronger and has a molasses-like flavour. Both lend a very distinct flavour to the cocktails they are added to.

Vodka

Vodka is a clear, transparent distilled alcoholic beverage with 40% ABV. Composed of mainly water and ethanol, different varieties of Vodka originated in various countries like Poland, Sweden, and Russia. Absolut Vodka is a popular brand in India and is a great addition to your bar for cocktails. It is better enjoyed neat in the form of shots, but when in the mood for longer consumption sessions, one must have it in diluted form. Smirnoff Vodka is No 1 across the globe and thus it should definitely be a part of your bar.

Beer

After potable water and tea, beer is the most preferred drink across the globe. It is also one of the oldest alcoholic drinks in the world. The highest allowed ABV in India is 8%. Godfather Super 8, one of the first few homegrown strong beers has an ABV of 8%. It has notes of coriander and pale malts, which are sourced from India, and has German bitters too. And there are some new-age funky beers like Bira and Simba as well. Bira 91, and Six Fields Blanche are light beers brewed to perfection. A good variety of beer in your bar is apt for occasions when you and your friends want to keep the alcohol content low in your drinks.

Carbonated Mixers

No bar is complete without a perfect mix of carbonated drinks that can go well with most drinks and as mixers for cocktails. Ginger beer, ginger ale, cola, Schweppes Tonic Water, and Bagpiper Soda are some options that you must have in your bar closet. Juices like orange, cranberry, tomato, and lime juice are also great mixers. Sour mix is a yellow-colored popular mixer made of lemon juice and maple syrup and mixed with ice and your favourite beverage to make that perfect cocktail. These options will cater to your non-drinker friends who don’t want to feel left out and enjoy the conversation.

Bar Toolkit

You have the best drinks ready in your bar. But a tool kit is also as important. An electronic wine opener or a corkscrew is perfect for all your needs. This will cater to your beer and glass bottles. A jigger is another must-have, which is a measuring cup to achieve perfect measures for cocktails. A stainless-steel shaker to mix and shake those chilled drinks. A Boston-style shaker is a metal tin that fits tightly over a pint of glass, avoiding spillage, while a cobbler-style shaker has an added strainer, making it a multi-utility accessory. Bar spoons with long handles are also needed to stir the drinks without splashing. Ice buckets and ice makers with different moulds are another must-have, as the large cubes and spheres are great for drinks that are had slowly as it takes longer to melt. Crushed ice dilutes the drink and also instantly cools it.

The right type of glassware

Not many of you would know, but the type of glass being used to serve a cocktail defines its taste. For cocktails that need to be sniffed first, we use broad glasses, whereas, for beer, we opt for mugs.

Ice trays

If you genuinely love your alcohol, then you should own various types of ice trays. The type of ice used in a drink often enhances the taste. Block ice is used when you want to delay the melting and want to stop your drink from diluting, crushed ice is used when you want to make the drink chilled, and clear ice cubes are used when you want the drink to dilute. So, if you are setting up a bar, tick off this checklist and you are ready to become the perfect host and the favourite bartender of the town.