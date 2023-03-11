Whisky and Food Pairings: Know what to eat with your favourite glass of alcohol

Whisky is a great stand-alone beverage, but it also makes a great companion to flavourful meals. The notes of whisky combined with the taste of certain savoury and sweet dishes can make a flavour explosion. Meats, seafood, cheeses, and chocolate/desserts are some of the best food pairings that go well with whisky. So, if you are wondering what to eat with whisky? Here’s your guide by Pankaj Arora – Brand Advocacy Manager in the India Area of Brown-Forman. From the sweetness of bourbon to the smokiness of Tennessee whiskey, each pairing will create a new and exciting taste experience for you and your guests. Take a look:

Tandoori Chicken and Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

As we celebrate the festival of colours, what better way to enhance the joyous occasion than with a unique and flavourful pairing of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 and tandoori chicken? The bold and smoky flavours of the whiskey complement the spicy and tangy notes of the tandoori chicken, creating a fusion of flavours that is sure to excite the taste buds. This pairing perfectly accompanies the festive mood, as it brings together the best of Western and Indian cuisine.

Samosas and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple

Let’s spice up our Holi festivities with a unique and delicious pairing of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple and samosas. The fruity and refreshing notes of the whiskey complement the spicy and savoury flavours of the samosas, resulting in a delightful combination that will tantalize your taste buds. The whiskey’s crisp and tart apple flavour perfectly complements the crispy and savoruy pastry of the samosas, making it a great accompaniment for the festive occasion.

Rogan Josh and Woodford Reserve

For those looking for a unique and flavourful pairing to celebrate Holi, Woodford Reserve and Rogan Josh are excellent options. The rich and zesty flavours of the Rogan Josh, a popular Indian curry, pair exceptionally well with the bold and smooth notes of Woodford Reserve, a premium bourbon whiskey. The whiskey’s oaky and vanilla flavours enhance the complex flavours of the curry, making it a delightful combination that is sure to excite the palate. The warm and comforting flavours of the dish perfectly complement the smooth finish of the whiskey, making it a great pairing for a cozy and intimate Holi celebration with friends and family.

Lucknowi Galouti Kebab with Woodford Reserve

Lucknowi Galouti Kebab with Woodford Reserve pairing is a perfect blend of the rich and aromatic flavours of Lucknow’s world-famous Galouti Kebab and the smooth and rich notes of Woodford Reserve bourbon. Galouti Kebabs are made from minced meat that is marinated with a blend of aromatic spices and herbs and then cooked over a grill until it is tender and juicy. When paired with Woodford Reserve bourbon, the caramel and toffee notes of the bourbon complement the rich and spicy flavours of the Galouti Kebab. To enjoy this pairing, take a bite of the Lucknowi Galouti Kebab and savour its rich and bold flavours, followed by a sip of Woodford Reserve bourbon, which will bring out the sweet and fresh undertones of the whiskey.

Not only will these pairings add an element of surprise to your Holi celebrations, but they also make for great conversation starters among friends and family. Always remember to drink responsibly and in moderation, and to pair whiskey with food that you enjoy.

Dahi Bhalla and Aloo Ki Tikki with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple

Dahi Bhalla and Aloo Ki Tikki with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple is a unique and flavourful pairing that combines the savoury taste of Indian street food with the sweetness of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple whiskey. The sweetness and crisp apple flavour of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple whiskey complement the tangy and creamy taste of dahi bhalla, while the whiskey’s caramel and vanilla notes balance the spiciness of aloo ki tikki. The combination of the two creates a unique and refreshing taste experience that is perfect for Holi. To enjoy this pairing, simply pour a glass of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple whiskey and take a bite of dahi Bhalla or aloo ki tikki, allowing the flavours to blend on your palate. You can also serve the whiskey over ice with a slice of apple as a garnish to enhance the fruity notes of the whiskey.

Cheers!