Whip up coffee- infused cocktails this International Coffee Day

What better way to start your day than with a cup of coffee! No matter if one favours espresso, latte, or drizzled chocolate syrup, coffee drinkers are unpredictable when it comes to their caffeinated moods. Similarly, in the case of cocktails, love for spirits usually translates to different drinks deemed appropriate for various occasions, such as gin on a warm summer day and whisky in the winter. However, when coffee and alcohol come together, we can all agree that a well-made cocktail becomes delightful, as the addition of coffee just enriches the experience significantly.

This International Coffee Day, we bring coffee-infused cocktails inspired from South India and homemade cinnamon that are enticing and intoxicating in equal parts!

Kaapi Rituals:

Inspiration:

Across South India, and even in the rest of the country, long before people took to their cappuccinos or lattes, everyone’s cup of coffee in the mornings would be a filter coffee. Made with a combination of coffee beans and chicory, this hot beverage has a distinct taste and aroma and one which is a firm favourite for many.

Recipe:

Oaksmith® Gold 50ML

Coconut Milk 50ML

Filter Coffee Decoction 30ML

Dark Jaggery Syrup 45ML

Ice

Glass:

Filter Coffee service ware

Method:

Add all the ingredients together in a shaker with ice and pass the liquid between the two shakers to mix. Just like how a professional coffee maker would ‘throw’ filter kaapi between two mugs. This will bring in a nice element of theatre into your drink

Kentucky Coffee:

Inspiration:

In addition to Maker’s Mark® and coffee, this recipe is rounded out with the sweetness and spice of crème de cocoa liqueur and homemade cinnamon simple syrup. The syrup lives up to the “simple” in its name and is worth revisiting for use in other recipes. If caffeine gets you easily wired, there’s no need to deprive yourself of this cold-weather classic. Substituting your favorite decaf coffee will work just as well with this recipe.

Recipe:

1 part Maker’s Mark Bourbon

3 parts hot coffee

1/2 part crème de cocoa

1/4 part cinnamon simple syrup

Top with heavy cream or whipped cream

Grated chocolate or cinnamon for garnish

Glass:

Irish Coffee Glass

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mug or Irish Coffee Glass and stir. Top it with heavy cream or whipped cream and garnish with grated chocolate or cinnamon (or both!). To make cinnamon syrup, mix equal parts sugar and water with one broken-up cinnamon stick per half cup. Bring to a boil. Once sugar is completely melted, remove the pan from heat and let sit for at least 30 minutes. Strain out cinnamon. The syrup can be stored for up to three weeks.

Elephant Espresso Martini (Sasmit Manjrekar Elephant & Co Pune)

Ingredients:

30 ml Absolut Vodka

30 ml homemade coffee liqueur

30 ml Espresso

5 ml Hazelnut Syrup

2 dash Saline Solution

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake well till the drink is well mixed and

chilled.

Double strain in a chilled coupe glass and garnish with three coffee beans.



Silly Espresso ( Latesh Kotian, Head Mixologist, Silly, Khar)

Ingredients:

Blended Scotch Whisky – 60ml

In-House Vanilla Pod Syrup – 10ml

Chocolate Dunk Sauce – 5ml

Arabica Cold Brew – 60ml

Method – Shaken

Glassware – Crystal Nick & Nora

Garnish – Chocolate Dust On Rim

Yazu Style Carajillo ( Ritesh Chaudhary, bar manager, Yazu Goa)

Ingredients:

1oz coffee liqueur

2oz vanilla-infused rum

1 Espresso shot cold brew

Topped with tonic water and coke

Method – Shaken

Garnish: Flamed orange peel

Robustly Roasted ( Mayur Mallik, Head Mixologist, Maai Goa)

Ingredients:

Vanilla infused Vodka:- 60ml

Coffee & Citrus Reduction:- 12.5ml

Coffee liquor:- 20ml

Coffee Shot:- 30ml

Method:

First, pour 60ml of infused vodka into the shaker.

Then add 20ml of coffee and citrus reduction. Put 20ml of coffee liquor and 30ml of coffee shot

Then shake it for a count of 15 seconds.

Garnish with chocolate shavings and cinnamon smoke

Serve in a long stem margarita glass.