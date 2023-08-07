Back in those times, when a woman pursuing her graduation was frowned upon, let alone pursuing higher education, there was a remarkable woman who shattered these norms. She not only became an engineer but also the first female engineer at TELCO (now Tata Motors). This extraordinary woman was none other than recipient of the highest civilian award in India, Padma Bhushan Sudha Murty, who currently serves as the Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation.

She was the only female student at her university in late 1960s India, and she chose to break the mould and study a Stem subject (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) simply because it was her passion.

Did you know that Sudha Murty is the one behind a humble investment of Rs 10,000 that paved the way for Infosys to transform into a billion-dollar company? Her story is nothing short of inspiring.

Her journey wasn’t confined to breaking gender barriers alone; probably she is the best investor in India or even the world since there are few who are able to get such high returns. But what is more important to note is that her believe in her husband Narayan Murty and his idea when IT wasn’t a thing in India, did all the wonders.

How it all started

So the story begins when Sudha Murty’s rendezvous with destiny began when her college friend, Prasanna, introduced her to Narayan Murty through a series of books bearing his name. While her initial expectations were of a dashing suitor, the encounter revealed a man with dreams as vast as the sky. The whirlwind of their courtship led them to marriage, amidst a bit of chaos, and so began the extraordinary journey of a couple destined to reshape the technology landscape.

The year was 1981, and Infosys was but a nascent idea, a flicker of potential in Narayan Murty’s eyes. The spark was fanned into flames with a pivotal investment – one that Sudha Murty made from her personal emergency fund, a treasure trove of her prudent savings. A candid revelation on the Kapil Sharma Show showcased Sudha’s pragmatic yet profound approach to finance.

When the tides of financial uncertainty swept into Narayan Murthy’s life, a reassuring anchor emerged in the form of his diligent working wife. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Sudha Murty said that Narayan Murthy explained her the significance of the software revolution and the reasons for its historical setbacks. She was uncertain about what destiny had planned for them but she believed his unshakable commitment and an urgent sense of purpose fueled his drive.

Narayan Murty’s words were the catalyst: “India needed a software revolution.” With this conviction, he embarked on a journey to establish Infosys. The challenge, however, was funding this ambitious venture. Their middle-class background meant that resources were limited. Sudha Murty’s savings, nurtured secretly by her mother’s wisdom, amounted to a modest sum of Rs 10,250. Little did they know, this amount would mark the beginning of an unparalleled transformation.

Sudha’s loan of Rs 10,000 to her husband Narayan Murty became the cornerstone of Infosys’ foundation. From a one-bedroom apartment in 1981, the company burgeoned into one of the world’s largest IT corporations. Sudha Murty, in her signature unassuming manner, termed this act of faith her “best investment.” The humble loan metamorphosed into a financial avalanche, returning as billions over the years.

The journey wasn’t without its trials. Sudha Murty painted a candid picture of their early days, where her earnings became the family’s bedrock while Narayan Murty worked towards his audacious dream. The story echoed resilience, love, and unwavering support – a testament to the profound partnership that underpinned Infosys’ inception.

Sudha Murty’s recollections underscored not just her financial acumen but also her deep understanding of the entrepreneurial spirit. Infosys, once a fledgling enterprise, now stands tall as a NASDAQ-listed behemoth with a market capitalization that soared to $100 billion. The loan that set the wheels in motion for this extraordinary journey was a testimony to Sudha’s foresight and Narayan Murty’s visionary leadership.

Amidst the success, Sudha Murty’s humility shone through as she cheekily remarked in a candid interview with NDTV, “Maybe I am the best investor in India at least. Or maybe in the world…I don’t know.” Her prudent investment, a lifeboat in uncertain waters, led to the construction of an empire.

As Sudha Murty once confided, her loan wasn’t just a financial transaction; it was a heartfelt commitment to a shared dream. It encapsulated the essence of being an “angel investor” and showcased the transformative power of a modest sum. Sudha Murty’s legacy isn’t just in her financial wisdom; it’s in her capacity to recognize, nurture, and invest in human potential.