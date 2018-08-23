When is Raksha Bandhan 2018: Date, Day Muhurat time

Rakhi Festival 2018: This day is celebrated differently across the states in India according to their customs and traditions. (Photo: Express)

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon of the Shravan month. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 26. This festival is also known as Rakhi, and it is a day when sisters tie a ‘Raksha Dhaga’ on her brother’s wrist, who in turn wear it to protect her throughout his life. This day is celebrated differently across the states in India according to their customs and traditions.

However, the core value of the day remains the same, which is to defend or protect. This is a day when siblings show their love and gratitude towards one another and undertake the oath to protect. The tradition to tie a rakhi is not just restricted to the brothers, one can tie the ‘Raksha Dhaga’ to anyone, be it brother or sister. The Date, Day Muhurat time of this year Raksha bandhan are mentioned below.

Rakhi Festival 2018: Date, Day Muhurat time

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time = 05:59 to 17:25 | Duration = 11 Hours 26 Mins

Aparahan Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat = 13:39 to 16:12 | Duration = 2 Hours 33 Mins

According to Drikpanchang, Raksha Bandhan Bhadra gets over before Sunrise- Purnima Tithi Begins at 15:16 on 25 August 2018, Purnima Tithi Ends at 17:25 on 26 August 2018

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Sri Krishna had once told Yudhishtir to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his army and had said that it would help him protect the Pandavas and also their army. Sri Krishna has also said that power of the ‘Raksha Sutra’ is unique and unbeatable.

In North India, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is also known as Shravan Purnima. In the southern part of India, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the name of Nariyal (Coconut) Purnima or Avni Avittam. Central India celebrates it as Kajree Poonam and in the state of Gujarat, it is celebrated in form of Pavitropanna. In the state of Rajasthan, it is known as Ram Rakhi Lumba, where a thread with a tiny yellow color pom-pom is tied to the deity.