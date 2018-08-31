When is Janmashtami 2018: Date, Day, Pooja Muhurat Time

2018 Krishna Janmashtami: The Janmashtami festival will be followed by Nandotsav festival and the Dahi Handi festival. (AP)

2018 Krishna Janmashtami: Prominent Hindu festival Janmashtami is celebrated every year in the country and abroad with religious fervour. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Also known as Sri Krishna Jayanti, this festival is celebrated on Ashtami or the eight the day of Krishna Paksha during the holy month of Shravana. Devotees also offer a day long fast.

On this auspicious day, temples across the country are decorated with lights and flowers. Not just the temples, idols are also decorated with beautiful clothes and ornaments. Kids are also seen decked up as Lord Krishna and Radha. They sit near or inside temples with people coming to watch their ‘jhaakis’. Many also offer them prasad or money in the form of appreciation.

The idol is also placed in a cradle and people swing it to signify the birthday of Lord Krishna. In many temples, the Bhagvad Gita and Bhagvata Purana, the holy book of Hindus, are also recited.

People also decorate their homes with colourful bulbs, flowers and whatever way they like. Markets are full of enthusiasm with people visiting shops to buy new clothes or prasad for the idol.

Janmashtami 2018: Date, day pooja muhurat to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 2 and September 3. However, most people in the country are expected to celebrate it on September 3.

The birth anniversary of the Lord as per Hindu calendar will begin at 8:47 PM on September 2. Celebrations will continue till 7:20 PM on September 3. Nishith Puja will start at at 11:57 PM on September 2 and will conclude at 12:48 AM. The Janmashtami festival will be followed by Nandotsav festival and the Dahi Handi festival in Maharashtra, which will be held on September 3 this year.