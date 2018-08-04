When is friendship day in India, date, importance, significance and history

Happy Friendship Day!

Even though Friendship does not need a date or a reason to celebrate – every year Friendship Day is celebrated around the world with much pomp. While various countries celebrate it on very different dates; in India and the US, it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. This year it will be celebrated on August 5, 2018.

In most part of Southern and South Eastern Asia and even in parts of South America, Friendship Bands are hugely popular. In India, till days after the actual friendship day, one can still witness students coming back from schools wearing innumerable such bands.

However, with the advent of the internet, online greetings, messages, Facebook and Whatsapp status are becoming increasingly popular along with several other websites, which will deliver gifts right to your friend’s doorstep, no matter where he or she is. Else, go out with your

Friendship Day Significance:

Friends are an important part of one’s life – be it in sorrow or celebration. Considering the huge role friends play in one another’s life, a day for celebration is not too much to call for, is it? It is essentially a day dedicated to all those, who knows all your deepest secrets or has been there in the toughest times. It is a day for all those, be it friends or family or parents, who never mind being there for you.

Friendship Day Importance:

Friendship is one human relationship that has received mention in even holy books like Bible or epics like Mahabharata. The day is for all the madness you shared with the people who basically taught you how to socialize since the kindergarten days or helped you move on through thick and thin.

So, go out with them, if they are around. Have fun, spend some time, cherish the days and moments you have spent with them and the memories that you made.

Friendship Day History:

The concept of Friendship Day was started by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark cards back in 1930s. The Day was originally intended to be celebrated on 2nd of August to celebrate friendship. Even though it was promoted by the Greetings Card National Association of US, the entire motion was retarded down due to commercial resistance for the commercial gimmick that it was.

The idea was again proposed by Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho, a surgeon from Paraguay in 1958 – from which The World Friendship Crusade, a foundation to promotes friendship and fellowship amongst human beings, regardless of class, creed, color or religion. Nane Annan, the wife of UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, also declared Winnie the Pooh, as the Ambassador of Friendship at the United nations in 1998. Much later, the United Nations later declared 30 July to be the World Friendship Day on April 27, 2011.

However, many countries like India and US celebrated Friendship Day on the first sunday of August.