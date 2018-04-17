When is Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Day, date, time

Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Akshaya Tritiya that falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha, is considered one of the most auspicious days for Hindus and Jains all over the world.

Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Akshaya Tritiya that falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha, is considered one of the most auspicious days for Hindus and Jains all over the world. This year, the auspicious day will be observed on April 18, 2018. Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation and is known by different names like Akti in Chhattisgarh and Akha Teej in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The day is believed to initiate new beginnings in order to bring good fortune and luck.

On this day, there is a visible excitement among people. Most people start a new business, buy land or jewellery and invest in something. Also, Akshaya Tritiya is considered as a favourable day for couples to tie the knot. Several households also conduct pujas on this day, thanking the gods, and donating alms to the poor. Some devotees, as a gesture of gratitude to the gods, also take a dip in ghats on this day. Check out Akshaya Tritiya 2018 timings, according to NDTV:

Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Festival puja muhurat and timings

• Tritiya tithi begins: 18th April, 2018 at 3:45 am

• Tritiya tithi ends: 19th April, 2018 at 01:29 am

• Auspicious muhurat timings to buy gold: 6:07 am to 12:26 pm

The significance of the day

There are a number of auspicious events that are believed to have occurred on this day. Some of them are mentioned below:

• It is said that on this day the holy river Ganga descended on earth from heaven, as per the report by the Indian Express.

• Another legend suggests that on Akshaya Tritiya, the second of the four yugas – Treta Yuga – started and Parshuram, who is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on this day.

• The author of the Mahabharata Ved Vyas is believed to have initiated the recital of the epic before Lord Ganesha, on this day.

• Some stories also claim that on Akshaya Tritiya, Sudama, Lord Krishna’s childhood friend, visited him in Dwarka to present him Poha.

• It is also believed that Pandava princes unearthed weapons which helped them defeat Kauravas on Akshaya Tritiya.

This Akshaya Tritiya 2018, celebrate by wishing for luck, happiness and joy in the days to come.