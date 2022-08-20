What’s in a name: Natural beauty products Vs plant-based beauty products

By Mihir Gadani

Clean living and clean beauty, both are much-discussed topics in the present time. Although the clean beauty movement is relatively new, many people are now recognizing the potential of such products. With the increasing awareness among people to avoid products with harmful chemicals, the trend to go all clean has gained quite momentum. The constant claims of social media influencers that choosing clean beauty products have helped their skin look better seems to have influenced people to an extent. Consumers of beauty products now prefer to use safer, chemical-free, cruelty-free, non-toxic formulations for their makeup and skincare.

However one must admit that the various terms used by brands and influencers alike can be quite confusing at times. So what do clean and natural beauty products mean? Are they the same or do they differ in composition and effectiveness? While many might believe that natural products are clean and vice-versa, this is not entirely true. Read on to understand the difference between natural and clean beauty products.

Natural Beauty Products

Pitted as one of the fast growing categories in health and wellness segments, natural beauty is a broad term used to describe organic, natural and plant-based beauty products that contain ingredients sourced from nature including minerals, herbs, and botanicals amongst others.

The term natural usually suggests that the product is free of chemicals like parabens, phthalates and sulphates. It is commonly believed that natural products are vegan-friendly but, the truth is that it might contain animal derived ingredients also. Since there is no formal definition for natural beauty products, it is difficult to define what a natural product might or might not contain. It is always advisable to read the labels to understand the ingredient compositions and also look out for other claims like vegan, not animal tested, paraben-free, sulphate-free etc. to ensure that the natural beauty product that you choose is as per your requirements and safe for you.

Clean Beauty Products

Clean beauty products by definition refer to products that are devoid of harmful chemicals like parabens, sulphates, phthalates and other ingredients that cause harm to the skin/body. Do note that clean beauty products can contain animal derived ingredients that are safe for the body and do not necessarily have to be vegan or plant-based. The ingredients used in clean beauty products claim to be safe for the body and the environment.

Clean, Plant-Based Beauty Products

Instead of focussing on one type, it is always advisable to choose a product that provides a combination of benefits. Plant-based beauty products use ingredients derived from herbs, plants etc. in optimum concentrations to provide maximum benefits. And if the said product also claims to be clean, then it is devoid of harmful chemicals making it the perfect addition to your daily beauty regimen. Opting for clean, plant-based beauty products usually ensure what gets absorbed in your skin is healthier and more sustainable. There are many doubts regarding clean, plant-based beauty products, it is believed that such beauty products won’t provide similar benefits to other beauty products, but this isn’t the case. Clean, plant-based beauty products can be even more effective due to their active ingredients. Moreover, plant-based beauty doesn’t support animal testing which makes it cruelty-free.

Let’s also discuss some advantages of using clean, plant-based beauty products:

No harsh chemicals: Ingredients like talc, parabens, sulphates, artificial colours, fragrances, and metals have been used in beauty products for decades. Up to 60% of the products we use are absorbed by the skin. So the best way to care for your skin is to ensure using clean and plant-based beauty products. Without harmful and artificial chemicals, they are safe as well as effective for our skin.

Environment friendly: With the trend of adopting an all-green way of life, consumers are increasingly investing in natural products. While going au-naturelle is great, ensure that these products do not contain harsh chemicals and are made from plant-based ingredients. Some plant-based beauty products also use ‘organic ingredients’ i.e. ingredients grown without artificial fertilisers and chemicals thus making them a highly environmentally friendly option.

Effectiveness: Plant-based beauty products with scientifically studied actives and bioactive ingredients provide high levels of efficacy. Choosing a clean, plant-based product with such ingredients can do wonders for your skin and hair without being harsh on your body.

Sustainable: Clean, Plant-based beauty products are sustainable as they don’t cause any harm to the ecology. These products don’t have artificial chemicals and byproducts making them environmentally friendly.

Cruelty-free: Clean, plant-based beauty products refrain from animal testing thus making them more ethical and vegan friendly.

Choosing a clean, plant-based beauty product over products with artificial ingredients can be a great step toward opting for a clean and holistic lifestyle. With safer and sustainable alternatives available in the market, there is always a way to avoid chemicals in beauty products.

(The author is Co-founder & COO, OZiva. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)