What keeps Katrina Kaif so fit? Know it from her go-to-nutritionist

By Shweta Shah

As we all know, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is very particular about her fitness. Being her go-to-nutritionist, I have realized that Katrina believes in very organic clean eating. She is a person who knows her body well and understands what suits her and what doesn’t. She is a very disciplined person and a perfectionist in all that she does.

She eats two home cooked meals in a day and doesn’t like to snack which works well for her body type. She has a hectic work schedule while shooting but even after that she eats the simplest home cooked meals and doesn’t change her diet in any way.

As I said, she is a nutritionist on her own. I appreciate the fact that she studies her body well and doesn’t follow what the rest of the crowd does. She has gone completely dairy and gluten free.

Katrina has a ‘pitta’ body and to balance this dosha, I recommended her to have eight soaked raisins in the morning along with fennel seeds. She also never misses her ash gourd, celery or cucumber juice that keeps her body cool. She had two home-cooked meals in a day, mostly of Asian cuisine including steamed fish, edamame and avocado salad, zucchini or quinoa pancakes, lettuce wraps and zoodles. She also often has lentil stews or vegetable soups in her daily diet. One of her go-to soups is one made with broccoli and drumsticks. To satiate her sweet cravings, Katrina often turns to dates balls or laddoos.

Katrina Kaif eats the right quantity for her body, she controls the portions of meals well and workouts everyday. She observes a good balance between diet and exercise and it shows results.

I understand that everyone likes to look the way Katrina Kaif looks or many celebrities look, but we should never forget that everybody is different. Instead of trying to follow any celebrity’s diet blindly, what one can follow is the discipline that these celebrities have. I do not advise people to follow her diet plan because that may not work for you, instead get your own diet plan and follow it so diligently like she does.

Tips to stay healthy like Katrina Kaif, from her go-to-nutritionist

1) If you are a Pitta Prakruti, start your mornings with soaked raisins.

2) Add ash gourd juice to your diet, as it makes your body alkaline.

3) Maintain, at least, some form of exercise routine along with diet.

4) Minimize the amount of gluten in your diet.

5) Curb your sweet cravings with healthy sugars.

(Shweta Shah is a celebrity nutritionist and founder of Eatfit24/7)