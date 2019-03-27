What is World Theatre Day and why is it celebrated worldwide?

World Theatre Day: For Indians, theatre has always thrived as an extension of our culture, spanning five thousand years of blending culture and traditions with various forms of storytelling narratives.

Today marks a special day for theatre professionals and artists as it is celebrated as World Theatre Day. The World Theatre Day was initiated for the first time in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute ITI and over time, it was celebrated annually on the 27th March by the global theatre community as well as across all ITI Centres. The celebrations span more than 90 ITI centres throughout the world. It is also a day that is honoured by theatre professionals, theatre lovers, schools, theatre universities and academies.

For Indians, theatre has always thrived as an extension of our culture, spanning five thousand years of blending culture and traditions with various forms of storytelling narratives. The most renowned work ‘Natyashastra’ written by Bharata Muni is known to date way back to a period spanning 2000 BCE and the fourth century CE. Besides the masterpiece called Natyashastra, Bharatamuni is credited with having written several books that delve into the deepest secrets of theatrical performances.

Also Read | Book Review: Not Just a Civil Servant – A memoir of an IAS officer

Still, what exactly is the purpose of celebrating World Theatre Day? The first World Theatre Day message was made by the noted French poet, playwright, writer and designer Jean Cocteau in 1962. In Anatoli Vassiliev ‘s World Theatre Day message, he stated as follows: “Theatre can tell us everything…” More significantly, he also goes on to say, “To hell with computers and gadgets, just go to theatre and occupy whole rows and listen to the word…do not neglect it.” He refers to ‘theatre’ as the most precious chance that human beings can share in ‘our vain and hurried lives.” He also calls out for every kind of theatre to be out there and to thrive.

An equally passionate World Theatre Message has been shared by Carlos Celdran on World Theatre Day 2019.

In his message, he refers in first person to a theatrical homeland that comes to life when meeting the spectators when they arrive at theatre every night to share a few minutes. He also refers to how a theatre artist’s life comprises of some unique moments when he ceases to be himself while playing a role and referring to this as being reborn.

For an artist of the theatre, even the country or homeland is a county woven from such moments where ‘we leave behind the masks and the fear of being who we are,” and “join hands in the dark.”

For most theatre artists, it is their fight against the darkness that becomes the message of theatre itself. This becomes the purpose and mission of their life as they envisage their theatrical life and homeland.

As Carlos Celdran’s message sums up on the significance of World Theatre Day, ” Your journey is toward the instant….You travel within their emotions and memories that you awake and mobilise, it is vertiginous, no body may measure or silence it.”

World over, this is a day of celebrations that are delivered with creative messages.