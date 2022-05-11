What is the significance of the Pulitzer Prize and who receives this award?

Four Indian photographers from the Reuters news agency Adnan Abidi, Danish Siddiqui, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography and coverage of the Covid-19 crisis in India.

From across the world, this happens to be the most coveted award for journalists, wherein the Pulitzer is announced by America’s Columbia University and is bestowed on the recommendation of the Pulitzer Prize Board.

In 1937, a member of the Ghadar Party in America, Indian-American journalist Gobind Behari Lal was the first from India who won the Pulitzer Prize for journalism.

In the Feature Photography Category, Siddiqui who got killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and the Taliban on July 16, 2021, was awarded the Pulitzer in 2018 for his images of the Rohingya refugee crisis. Siddiqui was the part of Reuters where they bagged the award that included another co-recipient from this year, Adnan Abidi.

The award has been named after Joseph Pulitzer, who was born to a wealthy family of Magyar-Jewish origin in Mako, Hungary, in 1847, and had a stint in the military before he built a reputation for himself in journalism.

He had joined the German-language daily newspaper Westliche Post in the 1860s and became a publisher by 25. He became the owner of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 1878 and in 1883 he tried negotiating the purchase of The New York World.

By 1884, he was elected to the US House of Representatives from New York’s ninth district as a Democrat. He entered office on March 4, 1885.

Framed in 1904 the award was instituted according to Pulitzer’s will where he made a provision for the establishment of the Pulitzer Prizes as an incentive for excellence and after his death in 1911, the first Pulitzer Prize was awarded in June 1917.