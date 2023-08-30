What is the astrological significance of Raksha Bandhan?

Raksha Bandhan is a festival to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi, a thread, on their brother’s wrist as a symbol of love and protection. Brothers promise to protect their sisters and keep them safe.

“Beyond its emotional significance, Raksha Bandhan also holds astrological importance that adds a deeper layer of meaning to this heartwarming tradition,” says the renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

The cosmic alignment and Raksha Bandhan

Astrology, an olden science, studies how the stars affect people. It helps explain when and why festivals like Raksha Bandhan happen. This festival usually falls in August, on the full moon day of the Hindu month Shravana. People think that the way the stars are arranged at this time makes the festival more powerful for relationships and safety.

Source: Pixabay

The moon’s influence on emotions

In astrology, the moon is linked to feelings and caring traits. When Raksha Bandhan aligns with the full moon, it marks the peak of emotions and tighter bonds. People believe that the moon’s power makes the sibling connection stronger, deepening the relationship between brothers and sisters.

Mars and protection

Mars, a planet representing bravery and safety, is important in Raksha Bandhan. Mars is connected to brothers and their protective role. Tying the rakhi on a brother’s wrist is like asking Mars to keep the sister safe. This astrology idea highlights the festival’s main idea of protection and safety.

Jupiter’s blessings for siblings

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that has astrological significance. Jupiter, the planet of wisdom and blessings, is believed to have a positive influence on the relationship between siblings. The exchange of gifts and prayers on this day is believed to invoke Jupiter’s blessings, fostering harmony and goodwill between siblings. It is a time to seek blessings for a strong and enduring bond.

Source: Unsplash

Raksha Bandhan rituals and astrological alignment

The rituals of Raksha Bandhan are performed with specific mantras and prayers. These rituals are done during auspicious planetary timings, as per astrological guidance. The belief is that performing these rituals during favorable planetary configurations amplifies their positive effects.

Reinforcing family values and relationships

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the bond between siblings. It is a time for sisters to express their love and protection for their brothers, and for brothers to promise to protect their sisters. Regardless of its astrological significance, the festival encourages unity, respect, and support among family members.