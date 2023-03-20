What is Tata Son’s CFO Saurabh Agrawal’s monthly salary? Know about his life, family & education

Saurabh Agrawal, the group CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of Rs 14 lakh crore Tata Sons is an investment banking veteran with two decades of experience. In 2017, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran appointmented him as the CFO.

Saurabh Agrawal career

Earlier, Saurabh Agrawal was the head of corporate strategy at the Aditya Birla group. In a career spanning over two decades, he has been the Head of Investment Banking in India for Bank of America Merrill Lynch and also Head of the Corporate Finance business in India and South Asia for Standard Chartered Bank. Saurabh Agrawal is the man who steered one of the biggest merger and acquisition transaction in the country – the merger of Idea Cellular Ltd with Vodafone Group Plc, a deal worth $23 billion.

He is also behind the acquisition of Jaypee Group’s cement assets by UltraTech Cement. That’s not all, he helpd in restructuring of Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd and Grasim Ltd. He was advisor for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) IPO in 2014.

Saurabh Agarwal’s education

Saurabh Agrawal is a chemical engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. He has a post-graduate management degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

Saurabh Agrawal Remuneration

Saurabh Agrawal was the second highest-paid executive in FY21. His salary went up by 35 per cent to Rs 21.45 crore in FY21, Tata Sons said in its annual report.

In FY22, Saurabh Agrawal’s remuneration jumped further increasing by 21 per cent to Rs 26 crore. In the same year, N Chandrasekaran got a 19 per cent hike in his annual remuneration to Rs 109 crore.