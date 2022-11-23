What is safe work clothing and why is it needed?

By Hari Mishra

For any professional, appropriate workwear is important. However, in high-risk sectors such as construction, manufacturing, hyperlocal logistics, industrial, etc., organizations need to invest in the safety of the employees. Coveralls, high visibility clothing, fire retardant clothes, etc., are different types of safety wear available in the market. Safety clothing, also known as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear, usually includes specialized clothing, headwear, safety shoes, glasses, masks, gloves, etc. Along with these, safety straps and vests for harnesses, vinyl, masking, and packaging tapes, backup pads, headband assembly, reflective transfer films, utility locators, etc. are other safety products that are must-haves for the workforce.

The relevance of safety clothing in the workplace

The safety garments and equipment are specifically designed to protect workers from health hazards like deep wounds and inhalation of dangerous substances. Safe work clothing also leads to building a productive workplace, thereby motivating the employees to put in their best.

The global PPE market is projected to grow from $91.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. The APAC region, especially India, is one of the fastest-growing markets. The growing awareness about the relevance of safety clothing and increasing workforce fatalities are the primary reasons organizations today emphasize providing PPE to their workforce.

Have a look at some of the key reasons why you should invest in PPE right away:

Ensures safety

In any workplace, injuries are common. This probability increases all the more in high-risk jobs such as riders working for hyperlocal logistics and food aggregator companies and workers in the construction and manufacturing sectors. Sensitive areas like the head, hand, legs, eyes, etc., can be hurt due to welding, woodworking, mining, driving, etc. Safe work clothing can help prevent such mishaps and ensure workers’ protection.

Protects from respiratory infections

As smog increases in the winter, the air quality index reduces, which can impact the respiratory systems of delivery executives and other workers. Furthermore, there are various professions in which the employees have frequent exposure to toxic smoke and gases. In this scenario, respiratory masks can help them stay protected from dust particles and harmful gases.



Safety measures undertaken by companies

Every organization has its set of safety protocols for employees’ welfare and it is the company’s responsibility to ensure that the rules are followed. Providing safety clothing and making it a mandate for workers to wear PPE gear indeed tops this list. Additionally, companies also ensure that medical assistance is available and easily accessible for immediate relief in case of any mishap. In fact, some organizations even have dedicated healthcare departments and representatives that keep a tab on the workers’ health. Clear signage of the hazardous zones, imparting training on the handling of equipment, induction sessions on emergency response and evacuation, and offering frequent breaks during work are other steps taken by companies to ensure the safety of their workers.

Avoid legal issues

Besides the health aspect, another major benefit of providing safe work clothing is avoiding legal wars. If employees injure themselves on the job, they can take legal action against the company.

Cost-effective strategy

Safety clothing is a one-time investment. Why? Because in its absence, employees’ medical expenses (which are generally high) have to be borne by the organization if they injure themselves during working hours. They would have to provide compensatory leaves as well. Hence, bearing the front cost of safety clothing is a better idea than facing such dire consequences in the future.

Fulfill moral duty

Above all these reasons, one of the crucial factors for providing safe work clothing is the employer’s moral duty towards their employees.

To sum up

Providing safety clothing is imperative to ensure the protection of the workforce. Offering PPE is also a strategic move to enhance brand reputation, reduce the expenditure on medical bills and build long-term associations with employees. Safety clothing provides a secure environment as well as uniformity to the workers. Hence, it is strongly recommended that organizations invest in quality workwear. It is also vital that they invest in safety wear produced by trusted companies so that the employees’ health quotient is not compromised.

(The author is Co-Founder, Nona Lifestyle. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)