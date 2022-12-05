What is royal food? A look at changing trends in the F&B industry

By Rajan Sethi

The market’s food and beverage industry is among the most vibrant industries with unprecedented growth in recent years and it continues to expand rapidly. With an estimated annual growth of more than 7% from 2019 to 2024, it is spurred on by changing consumer demographics, increasing disposable incomes, urbanisation, and growth of organised retail.

Food & beverage at hotels has changed dramatically since the onset of COVID-19. But as the world emerges from the pandemic, challenges for F&B operations still remain. Labour shortage issues, supply chain struggles, and the staggering rise in operating costs—especially for food.

As consumers lean towards a more health-conscious lifestyle, are more aware of food ingredients, and seek a balance between health and indulgence, food makers in India and around the world need to be on their toes to meet these current food trends.

The main trend influencing change in the food and beverage industry is transparency. Customers are looking for options with shorter, more pronounceable ingredient lists because they want to know and understand what ingredients and components are in their products.

New trends are still emerging as the food and beverage industry undergoes a massive transformation from how it has previously operated. Food technology is driving the change. Restaurants have worked hard to maintain high hygiene standards in the face of stringent food safety regulations. Commercial kitchens are becoming more automated in order to maintain food hygiene, reduce labour costs, and provide better service to customers by utilising cutting-edge technology.

Healthier ingredients are only one aspect of this healthy eating trend though. Awareness is also increasing regarding the nutrition that different foods contain, and the topic of product traceability is higher in people’s awareness. This topic also raises consumers’ questions about the safety of fruits and vegetables bought in wet markets.

(Rajan Sethi is the founder of Bright Hospitality Group)