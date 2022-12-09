What is pre-wedding depression, and what are ten simple strategies to overcome it?

Given its popularity, everyone desires to be a designer couple and have a fairy-tale wedding. Not getting your favourite designer dresses, feeling pressured to look perfectly nice, doubting your decision to marry, something going wrong during the ceremony, post-wedding adaptation depression, etc. are real difficulties that make a “bride and groom-to-be“ toss and turn at night. Planning for the “happiest day of your life “may appear to be the most difficult task imaginable due to drama, stress, or nasty hormones.

When a newly engaged man or woman experiences worry, despair, and inexplicable sadness, they have “wedding blues.” However, the bride and groom and their loved ones can’t really describe this experience.

Before a wedding, a person may experience pre-wedding blues, often known as cold feet. However, don’t let the name mislead you. A severe attack of the jitters could render you incapable of going down the aisle. However, couples and their families frequently disregard the stress and worry associated with it and avoid taking excessive care of their mental health.

Since you wouldn’t want your special day to be ruined by your mental state, Dr. Malini Saba, a psychologist, human rights activist, businesswoman, author, and founder and chairman of the Anannke Foundation, shares 10 simple strategies to overcome pre-wedding depression:

Breathe, sit back, and relax:

Don’t be too quick to blame; instead, perform some breathing exercises and attempt to calm down. You must learn how to lighten up. Even if it means eating your favourite ice cream, do whatever it takes to make you happy. If you’re concerned about your waistline, your bright, cheerful smile will undoubtedly draw attention away from it. You can only think logically and solve any issue when you are calm.

Accept pre-wedding depression or anxiety:

Unless you acknowledge that you’re experiencing pre-wedding depression, you will avoid your issues with mental health. Though you shouldn’t self-diagnose with “anxiety “or “depression, “admit you’re having uneasy thoughts and are disturbed.

Even if you initially deny your diagnosis, accept it. It prepares you for further healing. Acceptance doesn’t mean giving up; it involves fulfilling your particular needs to feel calmer and happier.

List the advantages and disadvantages:

If you ever have doubts about your decision to be married, simply write down all of your concerns. Then, decide how many are solvable and what options you have. If you are sincere with yourself, nothing can prevent you from choosing the best answer.

As you write everything down, you’ll realise that many of your worries are beyond your control. Almost everyone with pre-wedding anxiety worries about things they can’t control. So is it beneficial to worry?

Remember why you’re marrying:

Before your wedding, you may wonder, “Am I doing the right thing?’’ and “Is my partner the one for me? “ When these thoughts arise, remind yourself why you started.

When you’re nervous about your wedding appearance or anything else, remember that your partner wants to marry you just for being you. No natural disaster can ruin your day.

Nothing is perfect, and that is okay:

Does everything appear to be coming apart? As if nothing is transpiring as you anticipated? And that any minor hiccup completely alters the reality of how you expected things to unfold? Relax; this occurs to everyone.

Soon, the rituals and ceremonies will conclude and life will return to normal, so relax. Remember that life is never effortless for anyone. There will be ups and downs, but you will soon have your soul partner to share them with.

Stay positive:

Post-marriage life will change, but not for the worse. In-laws are no longer as harsh as they are portrayed in soap operas. Life could be a fairy-tale happily-ever-after for all you know. If you’re involuntarily stressing about wedding day problems, think of all the good things.

Your fiancé will be overjoyed to see you. Your friends and family will be delighted, and the day will be a ceremony of your love. Focus on everything that will go well, rather than the last-minute modifications you dislike.

Talk to people you trust, and do remember to confide in your partner:

You must confide in a few trustworthy loved ones regarding your issues with mental health. Your loved ones have a right to know if you are battling with wedding planning anxiety, daily anxiety, or are simply generally unwell, so that they may comfort you.

Trust your partner and remember that this is a person who has committed to stay by your side in illness and in health—and mental health is included. If you’re going to share a life with someone, you owe it to him or her to explain your problem. You can depend on your partner to always comprehend your illness, provide unconditional emotional support, and love you regardless.

Your triggers are:

You must recognise your anxiety triggers, whether they’re wedding preparations, nosy relatives, or squeezing into your wedding outfit. It’s a long process, but it can help you spot warning signs and prevent relapse. Remember, the six months before your wedding might be stressful.

Meet your partner:

Spend time together before the wedding. You might arrange weekly special dinners to keep the time as pleasant and relaxing as possible.

This can reduce stress and keep things in perspective before a wedding. It could help you remember how much you love your fiancé and how happy you are to get married.

Safe place, and do get medical help if needed.

It can be your best friend’s house, a trusted relative’s place, your therapist’s chair, a spa, or a park. Safe spaces enable you to avoid depression triggers and manage anxiety episodes. When planning a wedding with anxiety and depression, you must establish safe zones where you can retreat for a much-needed break and alleviate your stress.

If all else fails, see a specialist for treatment and medication, just as you would for any other illness. The sooner you treat your health problems, the sooner you’ll feel better.