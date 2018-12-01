What is ‘Nomophobia’? You may relate why it is chosen ‘People’s Word of 2018’

By: | Updated: December 1, 2018 2:39 PM

Nomophobia tells that people around the world probably experience this type of anxiety enough that you recognized it needed a name.

Nomophobia means a fear or worry at the idea of being without your mobile phone or unable to use it. (Representational photo: Thinkstock)

Nomophobia, a word which resembles a human behaviour in the shortest possible way, would now probably discussed more as it has been chosen by voting as the ‘People’s Word of 2018’ by Cambridge Dictionary. According to a blog post by Cambridge Dictionary, fans of online Cambridge Dictionary voted for the word that they believe best sums up the year 2018.

Nomophobia means a fear or worry at the idea of being without your mobile phone or unable to use it, states the blog.

Cambridge editors chose the word out of the four short-listed after from this year’s new additions by looking at which ones were most popular. Cambridge blog readers and social media followers voted for the most popular.

Blog also said that Nomophobia tells that people around the world probably experience this type of anxiety enough that you recognized it needed a name! Like many modern coinages, the blog said, nomophobia is what’s called a blend: a new word made up of syllables from two or more words, in this case ‘no mobile phone phobia.’

Nomophobia’s earliest known use was in 2008 by YouGov researchers, in a report commissioned by the UK Post Office. Eventually, it began to appear in UK media and has since spread around the globe. Earlier this year, it was added to the online Cambridge Dictionary.

Moreover, researchers have identified ‘fear of missing out’ (FOMO) and ‘fear of being offline’ (FOBO) as irrational fears that are emerging amongst Gen Z (those born after 1995) due to digital toxification.

There is no denying over the fact that smartphones have indeed positively influenced various aspects of life, however, the technology has also had negative effects such as overuse, dependence, and addiction. A 2017 study had found that personal memories evoked by smartphones encourage users to extend their identity onto their devices.

As a result separation from smartphones is found to cause increases in heart rate, anxiety, blood pressure, and unpleasant feelings, the study revealed. It also said that the nomophobia may serve as an indicator of a social disorder or phobia for individuals with a strong dependency on communication through virtual environments, research suggested. Researchers had also warned that as the technology becomes even more personalised and people tend to grow ever more reliant upon it, smartphone separation anxiety will become a bigger and bigger issue for people in the future.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. What is ‘Nomophobia’? You may relate why it is chosen ‘People’s Word of 2018’
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition