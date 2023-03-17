What is Mukesh Ambani’s Senior Advisor Alok Agarwal’s monthly salary? Know about his life, career, and net worth

Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Limited has appointed Venkatachari Srikanth as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from 1 June, 2023. In a regulatory filing on Friday, Reliance Industry said the current CFO Alok Agarwal will be assuming the new role of Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company, where he will assist him (Ambani) on a wide range of strategic issues.

Alok Agarwal’s career

Alok Agarwal used to work with Bank of America for 12 years before joining Reliance Industries Ltd. In 1993, Alok Agarwal joined Reliance as Treasurer and he is the man behind the profit and worth of the company. He managed RIL’s financial resources, banking relationships, and capital market transactions.

Alok Agarwal’s education

The CFO went to IIM-Ahmedabad for his Post Graduate Diploma in Management. He did his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT-Kanpur.

Alok Agarwal’s net worth

Alok Agarwal publicly holds stocks with a net worth of over Rs 394.3 crore, corporate shareholdings filed for December 31, 2022, mentioned.

Alok Agarwal’s monthly salary

According to RIL Integrated Annual Report for 2021-22, Alok Agarwal was paid Rs 12 crore. Earlier, Reliance Industries announced that Alok Agarwal is planning to sell 2.25 lakh shares of the company and give another 1.25 lakh shares in 2023. He is expected to execute the trade between May 10, 2023, and August 31, 2023.