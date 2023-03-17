What is Mukesh Ambani’s CFO Alok Agarwal’s monthly salary? Know about his life, career, and net worth

Alok Agarwal became the Chief Financial Officer of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd in 2005. The company is worth Rs 17.60 lakh crore. For the unversed, Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited.

Alok Agarwal’s career

Alok Agarwal used to work with Bank of America for 12 years before joining Reliance Industries Ltd. In 1993 Alok Agarwal joined Reliance as Treasurer and he is the man behind the profit and worth of the company. He managed RIL’s financial resources, banking relationships, and capital market transactions.

Alok Agarwal’s education

The CFO went to IIM-Ahmedabad for his Post Graduate Diploma in Management. He did his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT-Kanpur.

Alok Agarwal’s net worth

Alok Agarwal publicly holds stocks with a net worth of over Rs 394.3 crore, corporate shareholdings filed for December 31, 2022, mentioned.

Alok Agarwal’s monthly salary

According to RIL Integrated Annual Report for 2021-22, Alok Agarwal was paid Rs 12 crore, which makes his monthly salary on it.

Earlier, Reliance Industries announced that Alok Agarwal is planning to sell 2.25 lakh shares of the company and give another 1.25 lakh shares in 2023. He is expected to execute the trade between May 10, 2023, and August 31, 2023.