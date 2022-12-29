What is hemp and is it legal in India? Know everything about it here

Are you wondering if you’ll be getting high on hemp? Well, the answer is NO. We understand that there’s quite a confusion about what hemp is, and why it’s literally in most of the products that you are using every day. For the unversed, hemp has a plethora of medicinal benefits without the psychoactive effects.

How is hemp-derived?

The hemp protein is derived from the cannabis plant and is a great plant-based protein source. Cannabis is the umbrella term, and hemp and marijuana are broad classifications of it. To understand it further, we got in touch with Krishn Anand Tripathi, Entrepreneurs and Managing Director of HempKart. Here is what he had to say:

What’s the demand like? And how do you source it?

There are a variety of products that Hemp Kart sells – From CBD products and gummies to pet care products, you’ll find it all. We are retailers just like Flipkart and the demand for hemp is growing.

What are the laws? And how are you ensuring to follow that?

We at HempKart are well aware of the prejudice against hemp and CBD products, which is why we’d like to emphasize that our company fully complies with the laws of India.⁠ ⁠ On November 15, 2021, FSSAI (India) recognized hemp seed and hemp seed products as ‘food’.⁠ ⁠ Hemp seeds from plants that have less than 0.3% THC are allowed to be used as food products. The THC levels shall not exceed 0.2 mg/kg in any beverage, and CBD levels shall not exceed 75 mg/kg.⁠ ⁠

How is it different from marijuana, weed, and hash?

Both hemp and marijuana come from the Cannabis sativa family of plants. Both have tetrahydrocannabinol (or THC, the psychoactive component which provides the sense of euphoria or intoxication) and CBD (cannabidiol) with many other compounds. CBD is an oil extracted from the leaves, stems, and flowers that act as a painkiller, muscle relaxant, and mood enhancer. Regulated industrial hemp plants in India contain primarily CBD and its extracts usually contain less than 0.3% THC, which does not give you a “high”. Supply is controlled by the government.

What’s the future plan of Hemp Kart?

Hemp Kart aims to be known as the Swiggy or Zomato for CBD / Hemp products. A variety of products from verified sellers will be available for the customers.

How to order hemp?

You can buy products from the official website of Hemp Kart.

Hemp vs Marijuana

They’re the same species of the plant Cannabis Sativa, but the difference lies in their THC levels. THC is tetrahydrocannabinol which is “psychoactive” in nature.

Having said that, Hemp has less than 0.3% THC (which is not enough to give you the ‘high”), which makes it commercially legal. Whereas Marijuana is any strain of Cannabis plant having more than 0.3% THC, and THAT makes it fall under a restricted drug category.