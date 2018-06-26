The term ‘blue moon’ is used for the red tinge on a fully eclipsed Moon. (Representational Image, Source: Reuters)

The world is set to witness a rare astronomical spectacle — blood moon — the second of the year which will appear on the intermediary night of July 27-28. What is being tipped as the longest total lunar eclipse of the century, the phenomenon will follow the super blue blood moon of January 31 which was also a once-in-a-lifetime event combining a supermoon, blue moon and blood moon. The eclipse is expected to last one hour and 43 minutes. This would be 40 minutes more than the January 31 Super Blue Blood Moon.

Also known as the full buck moon, the blood moon will turn red during the eclipse due to the way light bends around Earth’s atmosphere. It will last longer than normal as the moon will pass almost directly through Earth’s shadow during the eclipse. At the same time, it will be at the maximum distant point from earth. Therefore, it will take longer to cross Earth’s shadow.

What is Blood Moon?

The term ‘blue moon’ is used for the red tinge on a fully eclipsed Moon. During this phenomenon, the moon is covered by a red to orange colour than completely disappearing when it passes through the shadow cast by Earth. This bizarre phenomenon is known as ‘Rayleigh scattering’ filters out bands of green and violet light in the atmosphere during an eclipse.

The eclipse will be visible only in the eastern hemisphere of the world: Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. People in North America and Arctic-Pacific region won’t be able to get a hold of this event this time. In Asia, Australia and Indonesia, the best view will be available during morning hours. Europe and Africa will witness the eclipse during the evening hours, sometime between sunset and midnight on July 27.

In a bizarre coincidence, Mars will also observe the closest distance from Earth in 15 years on the same day. On July 27, Mars will be in opposition to the Sun, meaning it will be opposite the Sun in Earth’s sky, just 51 days before it passes through perihelion, which is its closest point relative to the Sun in its orbit.

So the distance between Mars and Earth will come down to about 57.58 million kilometres on 30 July.