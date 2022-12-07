What is Backne and Maskne? How to prevent or get rid of it

By Medha Singh

Backne and Maskne are two dreaded forms of acne. Backne is an abbreviation for “Back Acne,” and Maskne is used to refer to acne caused by wearing a mask also called “Mask Acne.” Let’s begin by understanding backne; how is it caused? Briefly put, when the pores present on the back enlarge due to excess heat, the skin produces more sebum, which further mixes with sweat, and the residue of detergent from our clothes. This blend of sebum, sweat, and detergent which clogs the pores is the ideal breeding ground for the acne causing bacteria known as “P Acne.” The result? Backne.

What further aggravates backne is the habit of unconsciously itching and avoiding a shower after a long day outdoors, which causes sweat and dirt build-up, which is then transferred onto your linen, allowing the P Acne bacteria to grow there. A simple cleansing routine that involves a shower before getting into bed, and rinsing your body twice a day can help you prevent much of the risk and discomfort associated with backne.

Also read: Here’s how we can educate boys about periods at home

This brings us to Maskne; what is it and how can we prevent it?

Maskne has grown increasingly common due to the pandemic. This is due to the lymphatic drainage which occurs through our breath and frictional irritation. Our body absorbs countless toxins which are regularly expelled through our breath. The habit of wearing a mask causes these toxins to linger on our mask and skin surrounding our cheeks, mouth, nose, and chin which leads to acne on these parts otherwise known as Maskne. Simply rinsing the skin a few times per day, using a moisturizer, and a physical-mineral sunscreen helps curb much of this problem. However, to greatly diminish the occurrence of Maskne, maintaining oral health and hygiene is the best solution. As this will reduce the ability of P Acne to thrive, and further reduce the amount of toxins expelled through the mouth, in turn reducing the chances to develop Maskne.

(Medha Singh is the Herbal Beauty Expert and Founder of Juvena Herbals. Views expressed are personal.)