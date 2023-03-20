What is Mahindra Group’s CEO Anish Shah’s monthly salary? Know about his life, family & education

Anish Shah, the Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Group joined the company in 2014 as Group President (Strategy), and worked closely with all businesses on key strategic initiatives, built capabilities such as digitisation and data sciences.

Anish Shah’s career

He was appointed as Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO in 2019. He then took over the responsibilities of MD and CEO of Mahindra Group after the retirement of Dr Pawan Goenka in 2021. He oversees all Mahindra Group businesses.

Prior to Mahindra Group, Anish Shah was working as the President and CEO of GE Capital India. That’s not all, he has also worked with Bank of America, Bain & Company and Citibank.

Anish Shah’s life and education

Born and raised in Mumbai, Anish Shah went to IIM Ahmedabad – His father, Dilip Shah, was also from IIM’s first batch in 1966 and his mother, Smita, was from the second batch, one of two women in that cohort.

He did his graduation in commerce from Sydenham college in Mumbai. For his Ph.D, Anish Shah went to Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business.

Anish Shah’s salary

As per Mahindra Group’s Annual Report 2021-22, Anish Shah received Rs 9.25 crore, which was excluding perquisite value of ESOPs excercised. His remuneration is listed as Rs 11.89 crore for FY21-22 including perquisite value of ESOPs exercised, a 26.35 per cent jump from last year, the annual report mentions.