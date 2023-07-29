What is a ‘Triple Cask Whisky’? Check out the list of must-have alcohol bottles for your home bar

If you are a whisky connoisseur, then you must have encountered single, double, and triple-cask whiskies. These terms might be confusing for beginners and keeping that in mind, we decided to explain the differences to you, along with, suggesting some of the best options available under the tiple cask category. Read on

Simply put, these refer to the number of casks used in a whisky that has been aged in. But that’s not all. Single-cask whisky is made by letting it mature in a single cask in a set period before bottling. This means, there’s no filtration and the spirit maintains its cask strength. However, a double-cask whisky is aged first in one cask and then transferred to another cask to finish the aging process before bottling. Similarly, triple-cask whisky is a spirit aged in three casks before being bottled.

Triple Cask Whisky is matured in three different kinds of casks. It’s first aged in a cask and then moved to another and then a third, or it could be three whiskies that are first aged in various types of casks, then moved and mixed in a fourth, larger barrel.

Let’s look at some of the best available options:

Indri-Trini

Indri-Trini is the first Indian whisky to use a three-wood expression, a marriage of ex-bourbon, ex-French wine, and PX Sherry casks. With traces of black tea and caramelized pineapple, the aromas are luring. With a whiff of oak, vanilla, raisin, and honey, this whisky is a brilliant choice for single malt lovers. It has a gentle spice and wood taste, with a nutty character as well. It’s a smooth, warm blend that allows all the flavours to dance synchronously.

Available across India for INR 3000-5100

The Balvenie 12 YO Triple Cask

The 12-year-old expression in Balvenie’s travel retail Triple Cask range is made with whisky matured in three different types of casks, namely first-fill American oak barrels, traditional refill casks and first-fill Oloroso Sherry butts.

Available at Delhi Duty-Free for INR 7,290.00

The Macallan Triple Cask Matured 12 Years Old

The Macallan Triple Cask Matured 12 years old is created from a trinity of spirits, matured individually in European sherry-seasoned oak casks, American sherry-seasoned oak casks, and American ex-bourbon oak casks. Once filled, the maturing spirit remains undisturbed in the same casks for 12 years – after which this complex combination of casks is exquisitely and expertly married together to create this vibrant single malt.

Available in select cities for INR 13,000.00 approx.

The Glenlivet Distiller’s Reserve

Master Distiller’s Reserve is matured in three different types of wood which gives this expression its unique flavour. Traditional oak casks complement the classic style of The Glenlivet: ripe pear and gentle summer notes. American oak provides depth with creamy notes of coconut and soft fudge. First, fill ex-sherry oak imparts dried fruit flavours and spice aromas which offer a deeper complexity and richness.

Available at Delhi Duty-Free for INR 5,790.00