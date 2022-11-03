What is a mono diet? How to detox with it? Know it from Life Coach Mickey Mehta

By Dr Mickey Mehta

The mono diet is an eating pattern that involves eating just one food item or food group for a few days. According to Ayurveda, mono diet when used for 3 to 5 days, helps with the cleansing and purification of the body. Due to only one type of food being fed to the body, there are less digestive enzymes secreted. Therefore, the body gets the time for renewing and regeneration.

There are innumerable food items available for our consumption and nourishment. We have food families, right from the grain family to the fruits family, roots, spices and vegetables, pulses, and so on.

A mono diet would be deprivation of nutrients. A mono diet would not be taking fullest advantage of the wholeness of our natural resources. We have been blessed by food on this earth with vitamins, minerals, protein, carbohydrates, fats, essential fatty acids, starch, so on and so forth. Although, I am not much in the favour of categorizing food into the above, I consider food as food and food as wholesome, yet just to explain that how much we have been blessed with and then to go on a mono diet would certainly not be appropriate.

Mono diets as much keep you stable as much are not good for growth and evolution. It may be beneficial towards the plateau response of the body. As less calories are consumed, one may be able to break the plateau and experience weight loss. However, it should be known that this will mainly be due to water loss.

As a therapy, should you wish to do something, for a short term goal, its fine, but not as a way of life. The way of life should be multi-dimensional, multi-faceted, ways and modes of making food and trying everything that grows in your region in every season. Experimenting with every natural wholesome food and enjoying the best out of it and blessing your body with all the nutrients coming out thereafter.

Different food grow and give their yields over months and years and when food in the farm grows over months and years, it takes the most vital soil of the earth, that is vitality of the earth, it takes purest water from the sky, the finest heat and sunshine from the sun and of course, it witnesses the planetary movement and absorbs the wisdom and knowledge of the same.

Not to forget the oxygen, the air and the ether consumed by the foods in the farm which is then consumed by us which then becomes intelligence, wisdom of every sattva guna possible. Sanskaras, bhavas, and gunas do come out of such natural, wholesome, multi-dimensional food.

A well-rounded healthy lifestyle that includes a variety of clean, green, balanced nutritious ingredients and regular physical activity is a better strategy, be it for weight loss, overall health or just to develop a healthy relationship with food.

Dr Mickey Mehta is the leading holistic health guru and corporate life coach.