What are the luxurious must-haves to design your home this Christmas? Know it from top architects

Even though having lived in the Indian context, Christmas has always been a walk down memory lane – a translation of far-fetched ideas – from the greens of the ferns, the white of the snowflakes, and the red of the cherries on the cake and Santa. Our childhood memories comprise of Christmas movies and stories with cute little stone cottages decorated with stockings, a full-fledged tree underneath which the gifts would be carefully arranged, a fireplace and innumerable decor pieces, lights, and trinkets adorning the space, encapsulating it to be the season when the environment also drips with warmth, sheer happiness and lots of time with our nears and dears.

Coming back full circle, the holidays are a great time to bring a wedge of memory into our home in our own ways to share it with our families and guests. Architect Abhigyan Neogi, Founder and Principal Designer at Chromed Design Studio, believes that one doesn’t need to change a lot around the house to incur subtle transformations. Minimal changes by inducing maximalist accent pieces, patterns, or textures to your spaces would make all the difference.

Lighting plays an extremely cardinal role in all the designs at Chromed Design Studio, and hence, Abhigyan’s sprucing up of space revolves around the same idea. Illuminating your home and your aspirations for the upcoming year, the addition of a statement light fixture in your rooms would not only instill a drama of pattern and shadows but also add an artistic and creative edge to your space. To take it up a notch, reinforcing the built environment with different intensities of lights at separate levels and combining it with the introduction of aromas in your space can craft stimulating experiences, rendering the area to be more cheery, welcoming, and sensational. The choices of scents can be around the theme of holidays, such as vanilla and cinnamon, or even fragrances, such as lavender and jasmine. Cohesively, this sophistication of sorts infuses to foster celebratory, warm, and affable surroundings!

Continuing on the theme of merrymaking and gala during the time of these festivities, Hardesh Chawla, Principal at Essentia Environments, shares his thoughts, basing it all on the experience that he has earned in over 22 years. He comes from the train of thought that a feel of freshness and hallelujah can be inculcated by bringing in the sense of pop in a space. Adding metallic highlights or decorations can imbue elegance and opulence by pushing it toward an aura of glamour and glitz. A touch of copper or brass by promoting murals, art pieces, or hardware fixtures alongside your furniture can add a breeze of exquisiteness to the culmination of various design elements. Not only that but adding greens by aligning vegetation in or around your spaces is one of the most straightforward and simple ways of administering positivity and liveliness. Be it potted plants or succulents, the variety and scale of these plants will only make things more exciting and fun! Infusing them both together and having potted plants with metallic planters will be pleasing to the eyes, to say the least.

So, gear in and pull your party socks up to try and incorporate any of these trendy ideas during this time of the festive season, helping everyone lift their spirits high! To make it wholesome, spread the love with delicious and sumptuous bakes and desserts from your kitchen, making the affair an unforgettable one!