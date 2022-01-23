‘West Elm Caleb’: Viral TikTok video helps dozens of women realise they were dating the same man — here’s how

This startling realization came following a video that has recently gone viral on the popular video platform.

‘West Elm Caleb’: In a shocking incident, several ladies in the New York City realised that they were dating the same man. What’s more shocking is that they found this out through TikTok. This startling realization came following a video that has recently gone viral on the popular video platform and has been doing multiple rounds on social media.

The video was initially just another relatable video when it opened a can full of worms. Connecting the dots, women realized that they had been ghosted by the same man who had been taking them out for dates in a similar manner.

Here’s when and how it happened

It all began when Mimi Shou, a jewelry designer by profession, shared a video on TikTok documenting her experience of going on an amazing first date with a man named Caleb, who never called her again.

“It is absolutely brilliant when women communicate with each other about who they are dating.”



As the video started doing rounds, the comment section started reading if the guy’s name was “West Elm Caleb” who worked for West Elm, a home-furnishing store.

Not a minute later, many women jumped on the bandwagon sharing the same story about the tall man and his similar dating pattern. TikTok was in fact flooded with videos of young women sharing their dating experience with the tall man. The video was going viral with the hashtag #WestElmCaleb.

A section of women is using the hashtag to highlight how men treated women while the other half are using the hashtag to warn women against dating apps such as Bumble and Hinge.

“I matched with him, and he said he wanted to decorate an apartment with me,” one woman wrote on the comment section of Shou’s video. Another woman wrote, Caleb’s first words to her were, “Marry me.”

Another woman wrote that she had received so many cute messages from Caleb. She grew suspicious later onwards when she found out he had been creating identical Spotify playlists to send to different women.

The worst is not over yet. As the women started to publicly call out the man, his social media profiles were immediately revealed to the public. “Screenshots of his dating profiles were leaked, as were some of his conversations. His LinkedIn page was also discovered,” Insider reported.

If reports are to be believed, Caleb sent apology messages to several women he dated after he became an internet sensation. “He explained that he was looking for ‘validation’ on the apps and was sorry for ‘ghosting’ them. In at least one apology, he said he was ‘actively seeking help’,” the report added.